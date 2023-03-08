Sterling Expands Through Acquisition of A-Check Global

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. ( STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of background screening and identity services, today announced that it has acquired A-Check Global in a highly complementary deal that will expand Sterling’s presence in key US verticals, including Healthcare, Industrials, and TechMedia.

Founded in 1998, A-Check Global was a member of the ActOne Group of companies that provide global workforce management, employment, and procurement solutions, with a focus on top customer care to meet each client’s unique requirements. A-Check Global clients will continue to receive exceptional support as well as additional benefits from Sterling’s deep market expertise, industry-leading global reach, and broad set of tech-enabled services.

“This is a great opportunity for our company,” said Michael Hoyal, President of A-Check Global. “I have been impressed with Sterling’s values, leadership, quality, and technology and am confident they will bring many benefits to A-Check Global clients for years to come. Sterling is a great fit because we wanted the top background and identity provider in the market as the new home for our customers and employees.”

“We are thrilled to welcome A-Check Global to the Sterling family,” added Josh Peirez, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling. “We look forward to building upon their strong client relationships and high-quality delivery with the added benefits of Sterling’s global solutions and unrivaled client service.”

This all-cash transaction continues Sterling’s ongoing strategy of supplementing organic revenue growth with M&A and is expected to be highly synergistic and accretive to adjusted earnings in 2023.

About Sterling

Sterling ( STER) — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/.

