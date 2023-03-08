TOP Ships Announces Record Net Income of $18.9 Million for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, 120% Increase From 2021, and Adoption of Shareholder-Friendly Measures Including Moratorium on New Equity Offerings

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels, announced today its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported:

  • Total revenues of $80.7 million (43% increase from the year ended December 31, 2021)
  • Net Income of $18.9 million (120% increase from the year ended December 31, 2021)
  • EBITDA* of $46.6 million (100% increase from the year ended December 31, 2021)
  • Total Assets of $469.3 million (42% increase from December 31, 2021)
  • Total Cash and cash equivalents including Restricted Cash of $24.5 million (285% increase from December 31, 2021)

In addition, the Company announced that for the period commencing from the date of this release to December 31, 2023:

  1. it will not conduct any new equity offerings, public or private;
  2. it will not conduct any reverse stock splits, except to the extent its Board of Directors deems advisable for the sole purpose of remaining compliant with Nasdaq continued listing requirements;
  3. it will not pay any bonuses to its executive management; and
  4. neither the CEO nor his affiliates will sell any common shares.

The Company believes that the above actions will significantly enhance the trading stability of its common shares during 2023.

Mr. Evangelos J. Pistiolis, the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, said:

“We are very happy to report record net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is the highest reported net income since 2008 and 120% higher than the same period in 2021. I believe that the current trading price of our common shares does not reflect the intrinsic value of the Company, and that the actions we have announced today will benefit all shareholders.”

About TOP Ships Inc.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.

For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Contact:

Alexandros Tsirikos
Chief Financial Officer
TOP Ships Inc.
Tel: +30 210 812 8107
Email: [email protected]

TOP SHIPS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars - except share and per share data)
202020212022
Revenues (including $0, $0 and $7,294 respectively, from related party)60,22256,36780,656
EXPENSES:
Voyage expenses (including $761, $705 and $1,008 respectively, to related party)1,9941,3171,648
Operating lease expense75510,84010,840
Vessel operating expenses (including $60, $17 and $37 respectively, to related party)21,02415,67918,628
Dry-docking costs356361-
Vessel depreciation13,1747,67013,289
Management fees-related parties5,6272,5962,093
General and administrative expenses (including $360, $360 and $360 respectively, to related party)1,9321,9431,617
Other operating loss4,800--
Loss/(Gain) on sale of vessels12,355-(78)
Impairment on vessels-1,160-
Operating (loss)/income(1,795)14,80132,619
OTHER EXPENSES:
Interest and finance costs (including $0, $0 and $207 respectively, to related party)(20,956)(6,998)(14,365)
(Loss)/Gain on derivative financial instruments(814)66-
Interest income34-48
Equity gain in unconsolidated joint ventures713747646
Total other expenses, net(21,023)(6,185)(13,671)
Net (loss)/income and comprehensive (loss)/income(22,818)8,61618,948
Less: Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of Series E Shares(1,067)(900)-
Less: Deemed dividend equivalents on preferred shares related to redemption value(3,099)(437)(14,400)
Less: Preferred shares dividend(1,796)(1,883)(12,390)
Less: Deemed dividend on warrant inducement--(1,345)
Net (loss) / income attributable to common shareholders(28,780)5,396(9,187)
(Loss) / Earnings per common share, basic and diluted(24.48)2.71(3.03)


TOP SHIPS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2022
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
December 31December 31
20212022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents2,37020,544
Restricted cash4,0004,000
Advances for vessel acquisitions30,579-
Vessels, net156,585389,059
Vessels held for sale71,636-
Right of use assets from operating leases37,27928,708
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures24,47722,173
Other assets3,8624,853
TOTAL ASSETS330,788469,337
LIABILITIES MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Debt150,570233,714
Operating lease liabilities33,76323,948
Other liabilities37,09114,652
TOTAL LIABILITIES221,424272,314
Commitments and contingencies--
MEZZANINE EQUITY16,14286,351
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY93,222110,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY330,788469,337

*Non-US GAAP Measures

This report describes Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), which is not a measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (i.e., a “Non-US GAAP” measure). We define EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. This is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, depreciation and amortization and taxes, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. We believe that including EBITDA as a measure of operating performance benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring our ongoing financial and operational strength.

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. See below for a reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)202020212022
Net (loss)/income (22,818)8,61618,948
Add: Vessel depreciation13,1747,67013,289
Add: Interest and finance costs20,9566,99814,365
Less: Interest income(34)-(48)
EBITDA11,27823,28446,554
ti?nf=ODc3OTMxNiM1NDM3MjMxIzIwMjcwNDE=
TOP-Ships-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.