Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

The JMP Securities Technology Conference

Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm PT

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Viant’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.viantinc.com%2F. Replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader+in+the+DSP+category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became founding a member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

