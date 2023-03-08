MACOM to Showcase Latest Semiconductor Innovations at Optical Networking and Communications (OFC) Conference

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced that it will host live demonstrations of its products at the Optical Networking and Communications Conference (“OFC”) in San Diego, California, March 7–9, 2023, Booth #3927.

MACOM’s optical and high-speed data IC design, product management and applications engineering teams will provide in-depth explanations of MACOM’s advanced semiconductor solutions and benefits. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. These demonstrations, feature new product additions to MACOM’s broad portfolio of optical and high speed analog and mixed signal solutions.

OFC 2023 Live Demonstrations Include:

  • MACOM PURE DRIVE 100Gbps per Lane Linear Drive: This solution removes DSP from optical modules and demonstrates an industry-leading low power, low latency solution for 100G/lane optical communications for both single-mode and multi-mode fibers.
  • 800G (8x100G) multimode QSFP-DD: Showcasing MACOM’s low cost, low power PAM-4 analog chipset for short reach multi-mode applications and interoperability with DSP-based partners.
  • 800G/400G (100Gbps per lane) Active Copper Cable (ACC) Equalizers: MACOM’s active copper cable extends and doubles the reach of passive copper for data center applications, offering lower power and lower latencies.
  • 50G PON Downstream Link: MACOM’s complete, end-to-end solution for 50G PON, including 50G NRZ DSP with integrated EML driver, 50G APD and TIA receiver.
  • Optical Clock Recovery Test Module for 400G/800G Applications: MACOM’s high-accuracy custom test solutions for NRZ and PAM-4 signal clock recovery for optical module production.

To schedule a live demo please contact MACOM sales or email us at [email protected]. We invite OFC attendees to Booth #3927 to meet with MACOM’s engineers to learn how our newest products are enabling high-speed next-generation PON, Wireless and Wireline Telecom and Cloud Data Center networks.

About MACOM
MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005149/en/

