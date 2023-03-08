Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that it has named Philip I. Smith to its Board of Directors. Currently, Mr. Smith serves as Executive Chairman of Intricon Corporation, an international micromedical device company, and as an OperatingPartner of Altaris, LLC, a New York based investment firm focused on the healthcare industry.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Phil Smith,” stated Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “He is an extremely talented professional that possesses strong governance skills, a history of operating experience and a deep financial background. I look forward to working with him to fulfill our mission to provide Resale for EveryoneTM.”

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 31, 2022, there were 1,295 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 57 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

