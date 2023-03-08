Paperclip Inc. Names New Head of Marketing

2 minutes ago
Paperclip taps cybersecurity marketing veteran Megan Brandow to support new searchable encryption solution: SAFE®

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) has named an experienced industry leader to drive its marketing strategy as the company continues to expand its product portfolio. Megan Brandow will lead marketing and public relations for all Paperclip products, including Paperclip’s new breakthrough encryption-in-use/searchable encryption solution: Paperclip SAFE®.

Prior to joining the Paperclip leadership team, Brandow was the Director of Marketing at IGI (Infinite Group, Inc.), a cybersecurity software and services company. There she helped launch the company’s first software-based security solution and transform the brand from general IT services to a focused cybersecurity consultancy. Brandow began her career in PR and social media at a large advertising agency based in Rochester, NY. Her professional background includes leading digital marketing, public relations, and strategic content creation for B2B tech companies.

“Megan has helped tech and cyber companies effectively market their products for over a decade,” said Chad Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Paperclip. “I’m confident that with her leadership and the support of the Paperclip team, SAFE and Paperclip’s entire portfolio will continue to grow and thrive.”

Paperclip has also partnered with Bluetext marketing agency, the premier provider of marketing services for the cybersecurity industry. Bluetext will further align Paperclip’s messaging, build creative ad campaigns, improve the functionality of the company’s website, and help fuel its marketing strategy for the foreseeable future.

Paperclip SAFE® launched in September 2022 and joins Paperclip’s portfolio of secure content management solutions that are trusted by thousands of customers in the insurance, financial, and healthcare industries. Paperclip plans to introduce additional technologies and integrations in 2023. Visit paperclip.com for a look at the full Paperclip portfolio, to learn about SAFE, and to see the latest product announcements.

About Paperclip, Inc.
Paperclip is a software technology partner solely focused on providing enterprises with the most efficient means of secure document capture, processing, and storage of millions of documents for rapidly growing firms and Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Paperclip does so via leading-edge solutions that keep information digital throughout its life cycle.

Paperclip offers an expansive range of cloud based B2B and B2C solutions that eliminate paper to deliver new possibilities in efficiency, communication, and ROI, each customized to specific industry and business goals. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Brandow
Paperclip, Inc.
[email protected]
585.727.0983

