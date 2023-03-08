NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (“ZipRecruiter” or the “Company”) (: ZIP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether ZipRecruiter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 21, 2023, post-market, ZipRecruiter issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as well as providing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023. Among other items, ZipRecruiter reported quarterly and annual guidance that fell significantly below expectations, as well as fourth-quarter 2022 revenue that represented a 4% decline from the same period in the prior year.

On this news, ZipRecruiter’s stock price fell $5.26 per share, or 22.62%, to close at $17.99 per share on February 22, 2023.

