monday.com Opens New APAC Headquarters in Sydney

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today officially announces the opening of its new Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) headquarters in Sydney as the company continues to expand into Australia and the APAC region. This location is in the heart of Sydney’s CBD on 55 Market Street with over 1,000 square metres, surrounded by local customers and the bustling tech scene.

The new office opening follows monday.com’s initial launch in Australia in June of 2020 and demonstrates monday.com’s commitment to the Australian market and APAC region. The company has scaled significantly since with a 76% increase in headcount in Australia within the last year, prompting the need for a larger location, and to create more working space for the APAC region to come together.

“Announcing our new Sydney office as the APAC headquarters is an incredibly proud moment and exciting time for us, as we’ve seen this growth from the ground up. Since launching in Australia nearly three years ago, we’ve rapidly expanded our customer and partner ecosystem and are thrilled to see more companies come on board like Canva, Tourism Australia, Officeworks and Kmart,” said Dean Swan, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan at monday.com. “This new space is a great opportunity to create in person connections and collaboration with the team, and our customers and partners in the region. We look forward to further supporting efficiency in business and impact how teams work together around the world.”

With all of monday.com’s global offices reflecting the company’s core values, including collaboration, ownership, and transparency, this new space also incorporates these values into its design with a unique attribution to local culture and an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere. The office is built to empower teams with a flexible environment with different spaces that can accommodate individual work preferences as well as team collaboration, from conference rooms, single phone booths to plenty of communal and casual spaces.

“We worked closely with the local team and our broker to find and create our new office in Sydney and it was incredible to see everyone come together to bring it to life. From the initial search, we knew that we wanted to be centrally located for employees to have an easy commute and to be near our partners and customers,” said Mor Avrahami, Director of Global Real Estate and Workplace at monday.com. “Together with our workplace design team, led by Keren Reznik, we’ve created a relaxed environment reflecting the local team culture and attributes of Sydney. We also incorporated wellness areas with layers of local art and locally sourced vintage furniture to support local businesses and artists and our sustainability efforts in Australia and around the world.”

To learn more about monday.com’s company growth, please visit here to read its latest earnings report. To view or apply for any of the open roles in Australia or APAC, please visit the company’s careers+page.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratises the power of software so organisations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005117r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005117/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.