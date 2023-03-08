Kezar+Life+Sciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that Noreen Roth Henig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate on the Autoimmune/Complement/Inflammation panel discussion at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 am ET in Boston, MA.

A webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at www.kezarlifesciences.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Kezar website for 90 days.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. Zetomipzomib, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in lupus nephritis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. KZR-261 is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

