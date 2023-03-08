Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 140225

Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), or +1-929-526-1599 (International)

Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US Local), +44-204-525-0658 (International)

Replay Access Code: 896084

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 29, 2023)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chewy.com

