NEW YORK and BERLIN, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences ( ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Details of the company’s panel participation are as follows:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Neuropsych Corporate Panel

Date and Time: Monday, March 6th, 12:50 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast of the panel will be available on atai’s website under Events on the Investors section of the atai website: https://ir.atai.life/news-events/events/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the panel discussion.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director, External Affairs
[email protected]

