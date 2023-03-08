Ideal Power to Participate at Roth Capital Conference on March 13, 2023

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. ( IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13, 2023.

Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power, will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Roth Conference in Dana Point, California, on March 13, 2023. Roth Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power’s CEO Dan Brdar on Roth's online conference platform, or email Roth Capital at [email protected], or contact their Roth representative, or email Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at [email protected].

Roth Capital will also host a fireside chat webcast with Ideal Power’s CEO Dan Brdar. It will be moderated by a Roth senior research analyst on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT. The live fireside chat webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://ir.idealpower.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power ( IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates
703-297-6917
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3OTc2NiM1NDM4NTcwIzIwODU1Nzg=
Ideal-Power-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.