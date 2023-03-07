Alector to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. ( ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, Massachusetts)
    • Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET, panel
  • Stifel 2023 CNS Days (Virtual)
    • Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET, fireside chat

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the Cowen and Stifel webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 30 and 90 days, respectively, following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts:
Alector
Katie Hogan
202-549-0557
[email protected]

1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
[email protected]

Argot Partners (investors)
Carrie McKim
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]

