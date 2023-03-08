RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) (the “Company”) and its subsidiary Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Alex Ko as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2023.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ko was a Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hope Bancorp, Inc., a publicly traded bank with $19.2 billion in assets, where he served as key leadership roles in corporate strategic planning and financial reporting.

David Morris, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp, commented, "We are excited to welcome Alex as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to his contributions as a valued member of our executive team. His in-depth knowledge and experience will be a valuable asset to our Company."

Alex Ko commented, “I am excited to join the management team and the Bank which has an outstanding track record of growth and performance.”

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2022, the company had total assets of $3.9 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

