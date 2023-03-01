Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

10 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. ( SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. A Shareholder Letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.sonder.com.

Management will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Sonder Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: To access the webcast, please go to this link. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com

About Sonder Holdings Inc.
Sonder ( SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

Contacts

Media:
[email protected]

Investor:
[email protected]

