Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Charles Young to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dallas Tanner will continue in the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“We are extremely pleased to expand the role Charles plays in the organization. Over the last decade, he has been an integral leader in helping Invitation Homes and a predecessor company build a robust business and a strong team,” said Tanner. “Charles has a deep understanding of the business and strategy and a thoughtful and caring approach to our resident experience, and he is an exceptional leader in the way that he builds relationships and teams.”

Young has served as executive vice president (EVP) and COO of Invitation Homes since November 2017. Previously, he was COO of Starwood Waypoint Homes and the Waypoint Real Estate Group. Prior to that, he was EVP at Mesa Development, a national real estate developer, and worked in both the real estate and investment banking divisions of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Young previously co-founded and was a managing director of The Kaleidoscope Group, L.L.C., a strategic diversity and management consulting firm. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. Young spent several years as a professional football player in the National Football League and the World Football League. He is a member of both the Floor and Decor Board of Directors and the Stanford Board of Trustees.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

