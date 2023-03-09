The Buckle, Inc. Reports February 2023 Net Sales and Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week fiscal period ended February 25, 2023 decreased 6.9 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 26, 2022. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended February 25, 2023 decreased 6.1 percent to $82.5 million from net sales of $87.9 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 26, 2022.

The Company will announce fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 earnings the morning of Friday, March 10, 2023. Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EST on March 10, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fbuckle.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_MIZ0HR0LTMqjX3Svcsqi0g. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.buckle.com%2Finvestors%2Fearnings-webcasts approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the closing of one store in the last week of fiscal February. The Company operated 439 stores in 42 states as of March 2, 2022. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

