2 minutes ago
Sernova provides warrant update

LONDON, Ontario, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) (

SEOVF, Financial) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 35th Annual Roth Conference being held March 12-14, 2023 and the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place March 13-15, 2023. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conferences.

35th Annual Roth Conference – March 12-14, 2023

Format:Fireside Chat
Date:4:00PM PT, March 13, 2023
Participant:Dr. Philip Toleikis, President & CEO, Sernova Corp
Location:The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California
Webcast Link:Here

Oppenheimer Virtual 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference – March 13-15, 2023

Format:Corporate Presentation
Date & Time:2:00PM ET, March 14, 2023
Participant:Dr. Philip Toleikis, President & CEO, Sernova Corp
Location:Virtual
Webcast Link:Here*
*A replay will be available on the Investors section of Sernova’s website for 90 days.

Please contact your representative at either Roth or Oppenheimer to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the management team during the conference.

Sernova also announced that 20,136,918 warrants, issued at the time of its previous financing in March 2021, expired unexercised on March 1, 2023. Total shares outstanding in the Company stands at 303,332,686. There are no outstanding warrants remaining in Sernova’s capital structure.

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM™ PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutic cell technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders that include hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on developing a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell Pouch System, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells. On implantation, The Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release essential factors that are absent or deficient in the bodies of patients with certain chronic diseases. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System has demonstrated its potential to be a ‘functional cure’ for people with T1D in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology in collaboration with the University of Miami to shield therapeutic cells from immune system attack with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic, systemic immunosuppression. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cells) based islet replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova a potentially unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova continues to progress a third development program that utilizes its Cell Pouch System with an ex vivo lentiviral Factor VIII gene therapy for hemophilia A.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate: Investors: Media:
Christopher Barnes
VP, Investor Relations
Sernova Corp.
[email protected]
Tel: 519-902-7923
www.sernova.com		Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
Tel: 212-915-2577

Elizabeth Miller, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]
Tel: 646-791-9705

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, without limitation, statements regarding the prospects, plans, and objectives of the company. Wherever possible, but not always, words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential for" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management on the date such statements were made. Many factors could cause Sernova’s actual results, performances or achievements to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended or to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors could include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all; ability to conduct all required preclinical and clinical studies for the company’s Cell Pouch System and/or related technologies, including the timing and results of those trials; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, or on a timely basis; ability to in-license additional complementary technologies; ability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market; and the inherent risks associated with the development of biotechnology combination products generally. Many of the factors are beyond our control, including those caused by, related to, or impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Investors should consult the company’s quarterly and annual filings available on www.sedar.com for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Sernova expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

