Magnachip Unveils Super-Short Channel MXT MOSFETs for Smartphone Battery Protection Circuit Modules

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has released two seventh-generation MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)1, built on its Super-Short Channel technology, for the battery protection circuit modules in smartphones.

Magnachip_Semiconductor_Corporation_Super_Short_Channel_MXT_MOSFETs.jpg

Super-Short Channel is Magnachip's latest design technology to shorten the channel length between the source and the drain to significantly reduce RDS(on)2 and conduction losses during on-state operation. Magnachip is applying this technology first to the newly-released 12V MOSFET (MDWC12D028ERH) and 24V MOSFET (MDWC24D031ERH).

Thanks to Super-Short Channel technology, the sizes of these new MOSFETs have been reduced by 20%, while the RDS(on) of MDWC12D028ERH and MDWC24D031ERH is lowered by 40% and 24%, respectively, compared to the previous versions. With these enhanced product features, power loss is reduced when a battery is charging or discharging and a low operating temperature can be maintained for fast battery charging.

Magnachip plans to release compact-sized Super-Short Channel MXT MOSFETs with great power efficiency for the small batteries of wearable devices, such as smart watches and earphones, in the second half of 2023.

"The new Super-Short Channel technology has taken the performance of MXT MOSFETs to the next level." said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Magnachip will continue our efforts to advance technological innovation and deliver premium power management solutions satisfying the diverse and changing requirements of mobile device manufacturers."


1 MXT MOSFETs (Magnachip eXtreme Trench MOSFETs): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of trench MOSFETs, including low and medium voltage (12V to 200V) MOSFETs
2 RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:




United States (Investor Relations):

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1-860-214-0809

[email protected]

USA media / industry analysts:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

[email protected]

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3211

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY29912&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-unveils-super-short-channel-mxt-mosfets-for-smartphone-battery-protection-circuit-modules-301760597.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29912&Transmission_Id=202303020655PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29912&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.