SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has released two seventh-generation MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)1, built on its Super-Short Channel technology, for the battery protection circuit modules in smartphones.

Super-Short Channel is Magnachip's latest design technology to shorten the channel length between the source and the drain to significantly reduce R DS(on) 2 and conduction losses during on-state operation. Magnachip is applying this technology first to the newly-released 12V MOSFET (MDWC12D028ERH) and 24V MOSFET (MDWC24D031ERH).

Thanks to Super-Short Channel technology, the sizes of these new MOSFETs have been reduced by 20%, while the R DS(on) of MDWC12D028ERH and MDWC24D031ERH is lowered by 40% and 24%, respectively, compared to the previous versions. With these enhanced product features, power loss is reduced when a battery is charging or discharging and a low operating temperature can be maintained for fast battery charging.

Magnachip plans to release compact-sized Super-Short Channel MXT MOSFETs with great power efficiency for the small batteries of wearable devices, such as smart watches and earphones, in the second half of 2023.

"The new Super-Short Channel technology has taken the performance of MXT MOSFETs to the next level." said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Magnachip will continue our efforts to advance technological innovation and deliver premium power management solutions satisfying the diverse and changing requirements of mobile device manufacturers."



1 MXT MOSFETs (Magnachip eXtreme Trench MOSFETs): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of trench MOSFETs, including low and medium voltage (12V to 200V) MOSFETs

2 R DS(on) : On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

