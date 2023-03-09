Yext Announces the First Content Management System (CMS) That Generates its Own Content

Yext%2C+Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the addition of Content Generation to its Knowledge+Graph product. Yext believes that the Knowledge Graph is the first content management system on the market that automatically and proactively generates its own content. The company has been running a year-long pilot with several customers and plans to officially launch Content Generation in March with Yext’s Spring 2023 Release.

Content Generation uses multiple large language models including GPT-3 and existing information from a customer’s Knowledge Graph to automatically generate and suggest rich, business-specific content that is on-brand and aligned with writing styles or patterns found throughout an organization's content library. Yext customers can use these features to effortlessly create descriptions, blog posts, biographies, FAQs, and more, automating what could otherwise be manual and resource-intensive content creation tasks.

“Content is king in any digital experience. We’ve seen time and time again that the more content you have, the better you perform across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and other digital touchpoints. However, many teams lack the in-house resources to produce high-quality content at scale,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. “We set out to solve this problem for our customers. With Content Generation, organizations can leverage the latest generative AI to dramatically increase their team’s efficiency and content output while enriching digital experiences wherever users engage with their business online.”

With these features, content is generated according to a specific set of inputs that are determined by the business. For example, a healthcare system can choose to generate biographies for professionals based on known values for name, education, specialty, and work history. Since content is generated with information from a customer’s Knowledge Graph, outputs are more accurate and less susceptible to the “hallucinations” that often plague general-purpose large language models. As an added layer of quality control, organizations can use Yext’s Suggestions workflow to review and approve new content as it gets created.

One beta customer, Surefire Local, has been using Content Generation in the Knowledge Graph to create long-form content for its small business clients. Surefire provides several Yext products as part of its local marketing software suite, and Content Generation will allow the company to expand its offering with automated SEO copywriting services while maintaining the highest standards of quality and relevance.

“Content Generation will be a game changer for Surefire,” said Maureen Moran, Chief Technology Officer at Surefire Local. “Throughout the beta, we’ve been able to generate blog posts that are engaging, optimized for SEO, and unique to the needs of our customers. We’re thrilled to see the impact that this technology will have on our business and our clients’ success.”

Learn more about how your organization can use Content Generation to enrich digital experiences here.

About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

