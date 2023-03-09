Cresco Labs Celebrates New Sunnyside Dispensary Opening in South Orlando, Florida

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cresco+Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it opened its fourth Sunnyside dispensary in the greater Orlando, Florida region. Sunnyside South Orlando is located at 2051 Town Center Blvd. The new store is the Company’s 26th dispensary in the state and 61st nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005356/en/

Poster_Hero_Shot.jpg

Cresco Labs opened its newest Florida dispensary in South Orlando. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re opening new retail stores in prime locations to sufficiently cover greater Orlando’s four corners and serve the needs of the growing patient population in this Florida region,” said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-Founder. “Orlando is home to over 2.5 million residents and attracts over 75 million visitors annually. In addition to our Fern Park, West Orlando and Winter Park locations, we look forward to serving the patient community out of our newest store in South Orlando.”

Sunnyside South Orlando is located directly off Highway 441 near major shopping centers. This location will offer a wide assortment of cannabis products from the Company’s branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply (High Supply), Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. The store also has a curated selection of accessories.

Patients can place orders today both in store and online through the retailer’s Sunnyside.shop website. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

Cresco operates 26 Sunnyside stores in Florida: Avon Park, Bonita Springs, Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville Beach, Lady Lake, Lutz, North Miami, Ocala, Oakland Park, Orlando (Fern Park, West Orlando, South Orlando), Panama City Beach, Pensacola (9th Ave. and Nine Mile Rd.), Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Tampa, West Palm Beach and Winter Park.

For more information, visit www.Sunnyside.shop.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com

Facebook: Cresco+Labs

Twitter: Cresco+Labs

LinkedIn: Cresco+Labs

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230302005356r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005356/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.