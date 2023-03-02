GN Audio and Jabra Go Live with Ivalua to Digitalize Procurement and Unlock the Power of Supplier Collaboration

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REDWOOD, Calif., March 2, 2023

REDWOOD, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that GN Audio has gone live with Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution to digitalize its procurement operations and improve collaboration with suppliers.

Ivalua_Logo.jpg

Part of the 150-year-old GN Group, GN Audio offers intelligent audio, video, collaboration, and gaming solutions, marketed under the brands Jabra, SteelSeries, and BlueParrott.

GN Audio had selected Ivalua to create a connected, collaborative space by digitalizing a range of key procurement activities including sourcing, supplier management, and performance monitoring, as well as risk and contract management. Ivalua was chosen thanks to its ability to configure the platform to suit the company's current and future needs, and the capability to empower GN Audio with seamless collaboration tools, including an SSO user integration with Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, as a company that is actively working to improve sustainability across its business, the degree of visibility into suppliers provided by Ivalua's solution will also help GN Audio achieve its corporate social responsibility goals.

"Through increased digitalization, we will streamline crucial procurement operations from global supplier onboarding and management to performance monitoring, while also providing greater transparency into sourcing materials to manufacture our products," says Liam Kenny, Vice President, Global Sourcing from GN Audio. "We are pleased to partner with Ivalua whose highly flexible solution will help us increase collaboration with suppliers, meet our strategic and sustainability goals, and, crucially, continue to innovate."

"Working closely and effectively with suppliers is vital to make more informed decisions and better navigate today's fast-changing supply chains. We look forward to empowering GN Audio's procurement digital transformation and seeing our solutions accompany their ongoing growth," says Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua.

About GN Group

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in its history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

GN markets its solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit GN.com and connect with GN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

Media Contact
US & Canada


Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications for Ivalua
212-239-8594
[email protected]
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY29240&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gn-audio-and-jabra-go-live-with-ivalua-to-digitalize-procurement-and-unlock-the-power-of-supplier-collaboration-301759997.html

SOURCE Ivalua

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29240&Transmission_Id=202303020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29240&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.