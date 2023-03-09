NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo ( VMEO, Financial), the world's most innovative video experience platform, has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This is the sixth time Vimeo has been named to Fast Company’s list in the last 10 years, having previously been recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2013, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2022.



“It is an honor to once again be recognized as a company that is driving innovation forward through our video platform,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, Chief Product Officer at Vimeo. “In 2022 we launched new interactive video capabilities , unlocking new ways for our customers to engage and connect with their audiences. We believe that video consumption will increasingly evolve from “lean-back” to “lean-forward” experiences, and are committed to empowering companies to create these experiences easily and in the highest quality.”

Today, 43 percent of consumers consider interactive video more valuable and compelling than regular video (Marketing Charts, 2/16/2023). Vimeo’s interactive video suite enables anyone to easily add clickable hotspots, informational overlays, branching and personalized journeys to any video on a do-it-yourself basis. This facilitates the faster and more cost-effective delivery of high-quality video experiences, ranging from shoppable videos, to self-directed training and onboardings, and more. Vimeo itself is taking full advantage of interactive video, having created the world’s first interactive shareholder video for its Q3 2022 earnings announcement and another with its Q4 2022 earnings announcement .

ABOUT VIMEO

Vimeo ( VMEO, Financial) is the world’s most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of nearly 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

