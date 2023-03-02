eBay Marks Women's History Month with First-of-Its-Kind Sneaker Drop

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2023

eBay's latest "From The Collection" installment celebrates Joy Claire's trailblazing career in the sneaker and streetwear world

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces "From The Collection: Joy Claire," an exclusive sneaker drop that gives shoppers the chance to own rare pairs straight from the closet of an industry legend. Throughout her illustrious career, Claire has blazed new trails within the male-dominated sneaker world. She served as Undefeated's first female employee, and developed the first female-designed skate shoe partnership at Supra. Launching on International Women's Day, "From the Collection: Joy Claire" celebrates those firsts by auctioning off 50 pairs of her legendary kicks exclusively on eBay.

eBay_Inc_Collection_new.jpg

The drop includes rare and sought-after styles from Claire's own closet, including NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terras from Drake's personal collection, first run Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97s in a Pelican Case, and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Vulcanized Hi Off-Whites. A pair of 2012 custom Python Jordan 4s will also be available, created especially for Joy by the Shoe Surgeon and sparked an entire industry of custom Jordans.

"Celebrating women in the sneaker world is critical to ensuring more representation, and the industry wouldn't be where it is without Joy's contributions," said Charis Marquez, Global VP of Fashion at eBay. "As the ultimate destination for female sneakerheads to find the styles they want in the sizes they need, we're committed to elevating the voices and spotlighting the influence of women in an underrepresented industry."

"Every sneaker tells a story, and the pairs in this collection commemorate breaking down barriers and insisting on better representation within sneaker culture," said Joy Claire. "I'm partnering with eBay to bring this sneaker history to their passionate community, while raising money for a cause that inspires me and supports women around the world."

All eligible sneakers in Joy's collection are backed by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, which offers vetting and verification of select sneakers bought on the marketplace by a team of industry experts. Since the launch of Authenticity Guarantee, millions of sneakers have been authenticated globally on eBay. "From The Collection: Joy Claire" comes on the heels of eBay's inaugural installment which brought more than 50 pairs of sneakers from designer Heron Preston's personal collection to eBay shoppers – including the first-ever Yeezy 750s.

The collection will be released at 9 am PST/12 pm EST on March 8, and will run for 10 days. Every pair will be listed with a starting price of just 99 cents, giving all sneaker enthusiasts the chance to bid, and all proceeds will benefit The Downtown Women's Center in support of women experiencing homelessness.

To shop the drop, head to ebay.com/joyclaire, and for more information and news on all things eBay sneakers, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and Twitter.

About eBay
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

eBay_Inc_collection_2.jpg

eBay_Inc_collection_3.jpg

eBay_Inc_collection_new.jpg

eBay_Inc_new_collection.jpg

eBay_Inc_sneakers.jpg

eBay_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF29836&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-marks-womens-history-month-with-first-of-its-kind-sneaker-drop-301760447.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF29836&Transmission_Id=202303020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF29836&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.