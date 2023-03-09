Alight expands integrated wellbeing capabilities with the latest release of Alight Worklife ®

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced the latest release of Alight Worklife, its employee experience platform. The release builds on the platform’s AI and robust content offerings to further engage employees and dependents across the many dimensions of wellbeing with new, end-to-end wellbeing solutions, expanded access of the platform to spouses and families and new user experience (UX) updates to further drive personalization.

“Our own data tells us that fewer than half of employees (44%) rate their overall wellbeing as positive. This creates a tremendous opportunity for employers to provide a comprehensive wellbeing experience to better serve their employees,” said Josh Welch, SVP of product management at Alight. “Alight Worklife combines AI, content and a personalized user experience, supported by Alight's high-touch support model. The combination of high-tech and high-touch is proving to be extremely effective in helping employees and their families make better, more informed decisions through complex moments that directly impact their physical, emotional and financial wellbeing.”

Key release highlights include:

  • Fully integrated wellbeing solutions: The Alight Worklife platform now seamlessly integrates with Alight’s digitally enabled and data-driven employee wellbeing solutions across mind, body, wallet and life. These solutions include team and individual challenges, incentives, gamification and personalized communications, to drive year-round engagement and personalized guidance for employees to help drive better outcomes for individuals and organizations.
  • Expanded family access: New partner, spouse and family access to the Alight Worklife platform enables more users to manage their information and wellbeing journeys. As well, it provides employees and their families additional ways to share information and optimize their wellbeing journeys together.
  • Increased healthcare navigation support: With the integration of SmartSelect MD into the Alight Worklife platform, employees can easily access personalized in-network provider recommendations for highly rated, cost-efficient providers with specific expertise in the diagnosis or procedure queried. Options are ranked by leveraging algorithms, based on condition complexity, across five data categories: relative experience, clinical quality, patient experience, appropriateness of care and cost. This tool is part of Alight’s Navigation and Clinical Guidance resources, which further empower users to make smarter decisions through healthcare recommendations and access to expert medical opinions.
  • Smarter user experience (UX): The new AI-driven Smart Savings Planner offers personalized financial savings recommendations to employees within Alight Worklife as part of Alight’s health and wealth administration solutions. Additionally, the Alight Worklife experience has been enhanced with account-centric views, quick link cards and interstitial messages to keep users engaged with personalized and actionable insights across web and mobile.

With more than 65 new features, this is the first of two major releases in 2023 for Alight Worklife aimed at helping employees make better, more informed decisions, while driving better business outcomes for organizations. Learn more about Alight Worklife at alight.com%2Falight-worklife.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230302005127r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005127/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.