Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced the latest release of Alight Worklife, its employee experience platform. The release builds on the platform’s AI and robust content offerings to further engage employees and dependents across the many dimensions of wellbeing with new, end-to-end wellbeing solutions, expanded access of the platform to spouses and families and new user experience (UX) updates to further drive personalization.

“Our own data tells us that fewer than half of employees (44%) rate their overall wellbeing as positive. This creates a tremendous opportunity for employers to provide a comprehensive wellbeing experience to better serve their employees,” said Josh Welch, SVP of product management at Alight. “Alight Worklife combines AI, content and a personalized user experience, supported by Alight's high-touch support model. The combination of high-tech and high-touch is proving to be extremely effective in helping employees and their families make better, more informed decisions through complex moments that directly impact their physical, emotional and financial wellbeing.”

Key release highlights include:

Fully integrated wellbeing solutions: The Alight Worklife platform now seamlessly integrates with Alight’s digitally enabled and data-driven employee wellbeing solutions across mind, body, wallet and life. These solutions include team and individual challenges, incentives, gamification and personalized communications, to drive year-round engagement and personalized guidance for employees to help drive better outcomes for individuals and organizations.



New partner, spouse and family access to the Alight Worklife platform enables more users to manage their information and wellbeing journeys. As well, it provides employees and their families additional ways to share information and optimize their wellbeing journeys together. Increased healthcare navigation support: With the integration of SmartSelect MD into the Alight Worklife platform, employees can easily access personalized in-network provider recommendations for highly rated, cost-efficient providers with specific expertise in the diagnosis or procedure queried. Options are ranked by leveraging algorithms, based on condition complexity, across five data categories: relative experience, clinical quality, patient experience, appropriateness of care and cost. This tool is part of Alight’s Navigation and Clinical Guidance resources, which further empower users to make smarter decisions through healthcare recommendations and access to expert medical opinions.



Smarter user experience (UX): The new AI-driven Smart Savings Planner offers personalized financial savings recommendations to employees within Alight Worklife as part of Alight's health and wealth administration solutions. Additionally, the Alight Worklife experience has been enhanced with account-centric views, quick link cards and interstitial messages to keep users engaged with personalized and actionable insights across web and mobile.

With more than 65 new features, this is the first of two major releases in 2023 for Alight Worklife aimed at helping employees make better, more informed decisions, while driving better business outcomes for organizations. Learn more about Alight Worklife at alight.com%2Falight-worklife.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

