QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the “Company” or “QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 7, 2023.

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, will present in a fireside chat format scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET / 8:35 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay on the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.quidelortho.com%2F.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

The Company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, QuidelOrtho is committed to enhancing the well-being of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

