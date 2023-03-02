Erie Insurance earns top ranking in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ERIE, Pa., March 2, 2023

Erie Insurance is #1 in home insurance claims experience

ERIE, Pa., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) is ranked highest in customer satisfaction among property and casualty (P&C) insurers in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. ERIE led all P&C carriers in property claims experience, earning a score of 912 out of J.D. Power's 1,000-point scale, a 30-point jump over 2022.

JDP_insurance_claims_trophy_Erie_Insurance.jpg

Erie Insurance scored 38 points higher than the industry average in customer satisfaction with the home insurance claims experience in 2023, and was ranked #1 in settlement, claim servicing, first notice of loss and the estimation process – four of the five J.D. Power study factors.

"Since our beginning in 1925," shared Lorianne Feltz, executive vice president, Claims & Customer Service, "Erie Insurance was built on the promise to be Above All in Service. Today, ERIE is still guided by a responsibility to those who depend on us to be there when they need us most."

The J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction with the property claims experience among insurance customers who have filed a claim for damages by examining five factors: settlement; claim servicing; first notice of loss; estimation process; and repair process. The study is based on responses from 5,343 homeowner insurance customers who filed a claim within the previous nine months. The study was fielded December 2021 through December 2022.

"When we're involved in a claim, it's often one of our customer's worst days," explained Cody Cook, senior vice president, Claims. "We're grateful for our highly trained, empathetic adjusters who bring our customers back to pre-loss condition—as well as for our agents who sell the right coverage to fit our shared customers' needs."

For J.D. Power award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. To learn more about ERIE's home and property coverage, visit erieinsurance.com/home-insurance.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

erie_insurance_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE29673&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-insurance-earns-top-ranking-in-jd-power-2023-us-property-claims-satisfaction-study-301760959.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE29673&Transmission_Id=202303021456PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE29673&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.