LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (the “Company”) ( DAVE, DAVEW), one of the leading U.S. neobanks on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March 2023:



JMP Securities Technology Conference is being held March 6 - 7, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, California. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings on March 7. Please click here to register for the conference. Additionally, the fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay here.



is being held March 14 - 15, 2023 at the InterContinental Times Square in New York City. The Company will participate in 1x1 meetings on March 15. Please click here to register for the conference. Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference is being held March 22 - 23, 2023. The Company will host a virtual presentation and participate in 1x1 meetings on March 22. Please click here to register for the conference.



To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Dave

Dave is on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave’s financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees and find work. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

