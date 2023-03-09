TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI) (“TSR” or “The Company”), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced the promotion of two key employees.

TSR is proud to announce the promotions of Yvette Fisher to Vice President, Director of Human Resources and Denise Briggs Newman to Vice President, Director of Accounting.

Thomas Salerno, our CEO, stated: “The amazing people that work behind the scenes at TSR corporate office do not always receive the spotlight they deserve, but they are the backbone of our organization and the fuel that keeps the engine running smoothly. Two exemplary examples on this team are Yvette and Denise, who have a combined 33 years’ experience working at TSR. If you have ever had the pleasure of dealing with Yvette or Denise, you know that they are precise, professional, ethical, empathetic, and just great teammates!”

“TSR’s finance and accounting team administers payroll for over 750 employees and consultants every two weeks, fielding questions and fixing problems for our valuable clients. This is an integral function of our organization that improves the overall experience of our clients, consultants and employees. With a firmwide mandate to provide white glove service, while operating a best-in-class back office, Yvette and Denise have led this charge.”

Brad Tirpak, Chairman of the Board of Directors for TSR added: “I was thrilled to support these well-earned promotions. Tom and his team have built a culture rewarding initiative and accountability and the Board supports elevating and advancing team members who embody that culture.”

CFO John Sharkey added: “Yvette, Denise and the entire team have performed in the background diligently and reliably for many years. During recent critical system upgrades, they have shined, showing unwavering dedication and determination to get the job done. Yvette and Denise have assumed expanded responsibilities and are very deserving of these promotions.”

“I truly believe that our back office is the best in the business, and we would not have become one of the premiere staffing firms in the industry without them. I am honored to announce the well-deserved promotions for Yvette and Denise,” Salerno concluded.

About TSR, Inc.

Founded in 1969, TSR, Inc. is a leading staffing company focused on recruiting Information Technology professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, and project work. For over 50 years, TSR has successfully served clients in banking, asset management, pharmaceuticals, insurance, health care, public utility, publishing, and other industries. We provide candidate screening, timely placement and a real understanding of the right skill sets required by our clients. To learn more, please visit our website at www.tsrconsulting.com.

