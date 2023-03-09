Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference (the “Conference”) in Hollywood, Florida on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 7:15 AM Eastern Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 2, 2023. Electronic copies of any materials to be provided to investors at the Conference will also be made available in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website prior to the start of the Conference.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:DEA, Financial) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005701/en/

