Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"),a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions to infrastructure and construction markets, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Coffey and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Doolan will attend the 35th Annual Roth Conference that will be held March 12-14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California.

In conjunction with the event, Manitex executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Roth salesperson.

ABOUT MANITEX INTERNATIONAL

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

