Acacia+Research+Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

To access the live call, please dial 888-506-0062 (U.S. and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) and if requested, reference conference ID 102754. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Facaciaresearch.com under Events & Presentations. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a permanent capital platform with a strategy to purchase businesses based on the differentials between public and private market valuations. Acacia leverages its (i) access to flexible capital that can be deployed opportunistically as a result of its strategic partnership with Starboard Value LP, (ii) disciplined focus on identifying opportunities where it can be an advantaged buyer, initiate a transaction opportunity spontaneously, avoid a traditional sale process and complete the purchase of a business, division or other asset at an attractive price, (iii) willingness to invest across industries and in off-the-run, often misunderstood assets that suffer from a complexity or multi-factor discount, (iv) relationships and partnership abilities across functions and sectors, and (v) strong expertise in corporate governance and operational transformation. Acacia seeks to identify opportunities where it believes it is an advantaged buyer, where it can avoid structured sale processes and create the opportunity to purchase businesses, divisions and/or assets of companies at an attractive price due to Acacia’s unique capabilities, relationships or expertise, or Acacia believes the target would be worth more to it than to other buyers. Additional information about Acacia and its subsidiaries is available at http%3A%2F%2Facaciaresearch.com.

