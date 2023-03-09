Montauk Renewables Schedules Full Year 2022 Conference Call for Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or “the Company") ( MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call and webcast.

Full Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:Thursday, March 16, 2023
Time:5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Registration:[Link Here]

Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.

The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company’s website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 16, 2024.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. ( MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

Company Contact:

John Ciroli
Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
[email protected]
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

ti?nf=ODc4MDY3MiM1NDM5NDA3IzIyMDQ1OTE=
Montauk-Renewables.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.