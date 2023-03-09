Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution Tax Information for 2022

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company,” “we,” and “our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today announced tax information regarding its dividend distributions for 2022.

During 2022, the Company distributed dividends totaling $1.67 per share of common stock (CUSIP 03464Y108). The table below provides information on the expected federal income tax characterization for the Company’s common stock dividend distributions paid in 2022. Shareholders are encouraged to confirm that the tax statements they receive from their brokerage firms align with the information reported in this document and to consult with their tax advisors to determine individual tax implications.

Dividend
Distribution Type		 Record Dates Payable Dates Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Income Per
Share		 Qualified
Dividend Per
Share		 Return of
Capital Per
Share		 Long-Term
Capital Gains
Per Share
Regular March 22, 2022 March 31, 2022

$

0.45

$

-

$

-

$

0.45

$

-

Regular May 23, 2022 May 31, 2022

$

0.45

$

-

$

-

$

0.45

$

-

Regular August 22, 2022 August 31, 2022

$

0.45

$

-

$

-

$

0.45

$

-

Regular November 22, 2022 November 30, 2022

$

0.32

$

-

$

-

$

0.32

$

-

Total Allocated to 2022

$

1.67

$

-

$

-

$

1.67

$

-

About Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

