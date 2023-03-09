Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Andrew Clyde, President and CEO, will present at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

The company will also be participating in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 240 among Fortune 500 companies.

