SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ( ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Oncternal’s management will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to provide a comprehensive business update and discuss the Company’s financial results.

The live webcast of the call will be available online at investor.oncternal.com and the call will be archived there for at least 30 days.

About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of patients with cancers that have critical unmet medical need. Oncternal pursues drug development targeting promising, yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression, focusing on hematological malignancies and prostate cancer. Oncternal’s lead clinical program is zilovertamab, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the function of Receptor Tyrosine Kinase-Like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1). Study ZILO-301 (NCT05431179), a global Phase 3 study to evaluate zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (R/R MCL) has been initiated. Zilovertamab continues to be evaluated in ongoing Phase 1/2 Study CIRM-0001 (NCT03088878) in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with MCL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). Zilovertamab is also being evaluated in two investigator-initiated studies: a Phase 2 clinical trial of zilovertamab in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in patients with R/R CLL, and a Phase 1b study of zilovertamab in combination with docetaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. ONCT-808 is an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy that targets ROR1, with an active U.S. IND as of the end of September 2022. Oncternal has initiated Study ONCT-808-101 (NCT05588440) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR T treatment. ONCT-534 is a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI) with preclinical activity in prostate cancer models against both unmutated androgen receptor (AR), and against multiple forms of AR mutation as a potential treatment for castration resistant prostate cancer, including those with unmet medical need due to resistance to androgen receptor inhibitors. Final IND-enabling studies for ONCT-534 are under way. More information is available at https://oncternal.com/.

Contact Information:

Investors
Richard Vincent
858-434-1113
[email protected]

Media
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
[email protected]

