Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) invites OFC conference attendees to visit its public display during expo hours in booth 3947 in the San Diego convention center from March 7-9.

Credo will be featuring the following demos in its public demo area:

The Dove 800G Digital Signal Processor (DSP) demonstrating the ability to support extra host performance in a hyperscaler environment by supporting an (MR) interface.

Interoperability and performance of the Credo 800G Active Electrical Cable with the Screaming Eagle retimer using a Keysight AresONE 800GE QSFP-DD800 Network Test System.

Credo will also be hosting appointments by invitation only for customers in a private area to showcase the company’s extended product line with the following demos:

In cooperation with NewPhotonics, Credo will feature a 200G per lambda demo featuring a solution for optical modules with 100G host and 200G per lambda over the fiber.

A suite of Dove 800 optical DSP demos showcasing performance in various applications, interoperability, internal VCSEL driver, host performance and silicon photonics integration.

Module integration and outstanding Bit Error Rate (BER) performance.

Customers and partners interested in these demos should contact [email protected]. Other attendees from the media or analyst community can contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

