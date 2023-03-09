BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, demonstrating the company’s deep involvement in environmental restoration, clean energy, global security, community investment and many other initiatives critical to environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence.

“This report is a cross-section of our sustainability, safety, inclusion and operational accomplishments,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “Our uncompromising commitment to ethics, accountability and to each other is the foundation of our culture and underpins our commitment to business excellence.”

This year’s report may be viewed and downloaded here.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 7,000 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

