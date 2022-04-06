Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Closes Investigation into April 2022 TuSimple Incident

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq:TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, announced today that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) closed its investigation into the previously disclosed incident from April 6, 2022 where a TuSimple truck made contact with a concrete median divider in Tucson, Arizona. The incident resulted in no injuries.

TuSimple_Logo.jpg

After timely reporting of the April 6th incident, the Company responded to several requests from the FMCSA, and the investigation concluded without any penalties brought against the Company.

In addition, TuSimple cooperated with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the matter and confirmed that NHTSA did not open an investigation into the incident.

"We prioritize safety at TuSimple. After the incident, we halted autonomous operations, launched an internal review, and collaborated with regulators," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO at TuSimple. "Our review resulted in additional improvements in our systems and testing operations. We are committed to continuing our mission of developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks."

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA30666&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-motor-carrier-safety-administration-closes-investigation-into-april-2022-tusimple-incident-301761370.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA30666&Transmission_Id=202303021600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA30666&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.