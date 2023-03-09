CHICAGO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, March 30, 2023.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on March 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

Investors and participants can register in advance for the call by visiting: https://conferencingportals.com/event/MOQBlNkJ

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in.

On March 30, 2023, the live webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/415627279

The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 14 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media

Verano

Steve Mazeika

Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

312-348-4430

