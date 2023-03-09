VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated March 1, 2023 (the "Consulting Agreement") with Karlsson Group Limited, doing business as Scandinavian Alliance ("Karlsson") for a period of three months. Karlsson will undertake a comprehensive European awareness campaign for the Company, including consultation, advice, heightening brand awareness, broadening the Company's reach within the Scandinavian audience, and similar activities designed to further the business and development interests identified by the Company.



During the three-month term of the Consulting Agreement, the Company will pay Karlsson $35,884 per month, in arrears. Instead of receiving cash, Karlsson may choose to convert the debt owing to it into shares of the Company at a 10% discount on the Company’s 5-day VWAP prior to the end of the month in question, subject to the minimum price allowed by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Such shares will be subject to a four month and a day hold period as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its four (4) VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East–West) VMS and the new Wedge VMS Projects. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

