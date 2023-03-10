VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov%2Fedgar%2F) on March 2, 2023 and is available on the Company’s website (/www.investors.vtex.com%2F) and also on the Company’s page on SEC's database (www.sec.gov%2Fedgar%2Fbrowse%2F%3FCIK%3D1793663%26amp%3Bowner%3Dexclude). Class A common shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following links: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.vtex.com%2Ffinancials%2Fannual-reports or https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fix%3Fdoc%3D%2FArchives%2Fedgar%2Fdata%2F0001793663%2F000119312523058101%2Fd408507d20f.htm.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005198/en/