2 minutes ago
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023

Global CEO, Laura Maness makes latest high-profile addition to Grey leadership team

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Grey Group announces the latest addition to its global leadership team: Gabriel Schmitt joins as Global Chief Creative Officer. He will report to Global CEO Laura Maness.

Among the most successful creative leaders in our industry and recently recognized by Adweek50, Gabriel joins Grey Group from FCB NY, where he was Co-Chief Creative Officer. There, he led the agency's creative resurgence on the heels of campaigns including "Whopper Detour," "Michelob Ultra Courtside", "Contract for Change", "McEnroe vs McEnroe," helping FCB earn Cannes' NA Network of the Year accolades for four consecutive years.

Originally from São Paulo and completing an Executive MBA at the Berlin School of Creative Leadership, Gabriel is known throughout the industry as a creative partner who consistently delivers brand and business growth through creativity. At Grey Group, Gabriel will be responsible for fueling a creative-led culture that delivers breakthrough performance and adds to its reputation for pioneering industry firsts.

"Gabriel is a brilliant creative mind, coupled with transformational business acumen and a genuine instinct for partnership," said Maness. "Under his stewardship I am confident Grey will enter its next golden era of creativity, innovation and impact."

Upon his appointment, Gabriel Schmitt said, "Grey is built on the belief that fame and effectiveness are not mutually exclusive; quite the opposite, as one feeds the other. This is 100% what I believe and have always worked towards. I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead this amazing group of people and I look forward to shaping an environment that allows us and our clients to do the best work of our careers."

With an entrepreneurial spirit, international experience, and a desire to unify, inspire and support Grey's global creative community across 50+ countries, Gabriel will be based in New York where he currently resides and will be working closely with recently appointed Chief Creative Officer of Grey New York, Thiago Cruz.

Laura added, "I've been on the hunt for a world-class creative partner that shares my ambition, values, and desire to lead this iconic creative company that shapes culture and enriches people's lives. Grey has a 105-year track record and reputation for creative excellence and trusted client relationships that are 3x the industry norm. With Gab by my side, I am more confident than ever in our future. This is the beginning of a new era of creativity for Grey, our clients, and our industry."

About Grey
Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, The Coca-Cola Company, Haleon, Kellogg's, Pfizer, HSBC, Genentech, MassMutual, Nestlé, Google, Volvo, and Applebee's. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com).

Contact:
Alice Norcia
[email protected]

