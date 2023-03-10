NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced by the Grammy-winning hip-hop trio De La Soul today, the group’s iconic catalog is now available on digital streaming services for the first time ever, with support from Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”) and distribution by Reservoir-owned Chrysalis Records.



This momentous release stems from Reservoir’s 2021 acquisition of legendary independent hip-hop label Tommy Boy Music. Following months of work with De La Soul, and their record label, AOI, Reservoir is pleased to share that De La Soul’s first six albums, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001), are now available for streaming everywhere.

In addition to the digital albums, De La Soul is also releasing exclusive merchandise, vinyl, CDs, and cassettes, all distributed by Chrysalis Records, now available for purchase and pre-order on wearedelasoul.com.

Comprised of Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer), Maseo (Vincent Lamont Mason Jr.), and the late Trugoy (David Jude Jolicoeur), De La Soul released their debut album 34 years ago, today, on March 3, 1989. 3 Feet High and Rising reached #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, was certified Platinum by the RIAA, and is consistently placed on lists of the greatest albums of all time by critics and noted publications. 3 Feet High and Rising and De La Soul’s subsequent eight albums firmly cemented the trio in music history as one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time.

De La Soul said, “Today is bittersweet, finally celebrating our music on streaming, but missing Dave. We’re doing this for our brother and are so happy to celebrate this huge moment with the folks at Reservoir.”

Faith Newman, Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development, added, “I cannot express enough how momentous the release of De La Soul’s music on streaming is for hip-hop. It is an honor to play a part in this milestone for the genre and pay tribute to one of the best to ever do it, Dave aka Trugoy the Dove.”

Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer Rell Lafargue also commented, “I’m so proud of the Reservoir and Chrysalis teams and for the friendship we have built with De La Soul and their manager Brandon Hixon. This is a long-awaited moment for fans, and we’re honored to help cultivate a new generation of De La Soul listeners.”

Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.