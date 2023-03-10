The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 announced the execution of 69 leases for approximately 2.5 million square feet on behalf of its clients during the three months ended December 31, 2022, including 23 leases with new tenants for approximately 388,000 square feet.

Adam+Portnoy, President & Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

“We are proud of the continued leasing momentum across our portfolio, which has a combined occupancy rate of nearly 96%. During the quarter, we executed 2.5 million square feet of leases on behalf of our clients which resulted in a weighted average lease term of almost nine years and a weighted average roll up in rent of 2%.”

The RMR Group provides asset and property management services nationwide for over 1,300 properties with approximately 114 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its clients and does not offer standalone property management services to third-parties.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by approximately 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices nationwide who manage over $37 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

