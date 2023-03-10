BETHESDA, Md., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services ( LQDT, Financial), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, has partnered with Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), a global equipment auction, liquidation, and asset management company, to sell unused components from a Linde Engineering ethylene plant on AllSurplus.com, the world’s leading online marketplace for business surplus assets. The sale will take place over the course of a year and encompass a wide range of asset types across numerous industrial sectors, with items located in 17 countries spanning three continents.



“This is a rare opportunity for a company that needs inventory and equipment to ramp up their ethylene production,” said AIS Managing Director Peder Grimstrup. “Not only are prices below market value for new equipment, it could otherwise take as much as 18 months to receive orders on newly manufactured items ordered today because of supply chain disruptions. Extending the lives of these unused items also eliminates the need to extract additional natural resources to manufacture new materials.”

Ethylene plants, known as steam crackers, are large, complex units at the heart of petrochemical complexes which produce the important building blocks of ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and aromatics from gaseous or liquid hydrocarbons. The ethylene plant has the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of ethylene per year.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Aaron Industrial Solutions to bring Linde the best opportunity to maximize their recovery value and free up capital for other projects,” said Liquidity Services’ Vice President, Business Development Trey Valentino. “Together, we’ve made buying easy by offering a bid online or make-an-offer sale format. The first lots are available now and we are currently accepting offers.”

Online Auctions close at varying times. Current items include: 2360 qty unused 2022 Bernecker pipe support sliding and backing plates; Approx 395,000 qty unused 2022 Asia Bolt Industries hexagon machine screws, studbolts & U-bolts and 556 qty unused 2022 Hesterberg spring hangers and cans sizes 2”-168”.

Make An Offer items include: 2 qty unused 2021 ABC Compressors 4EHA-4-LT 4 stage reciprocating air compressors; 2022 unused loose components of a condensate treatment unit and demineralized water unit; 17 qty unused 2022 LEWWA dosing skid units; 7 qty unused 2022/21 Quality International 290m3 vertical hydrogen receivers; and 58 qty unused 2022 Protego safety valves for tanks and flame arresters.

For more information and to view the available equipment, go to AllSurplus.com. For more about Aaron Industrial Solutions, visit AaronIndustrialSolutions.com. For more about Linde Engineering, visit linde.com. To learn more about Liquidity Services, visit LiquidityServices.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry, Liquidity Services ( LQDT, Financial), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions

Aaron Industrial Solutions offers industrial equipment auctions, liquidation sales, and asset management services to businesses needing to liquidate or transfer their surplus assets. With more than 80 years of experience in the buying and selling of industrial assets in all verticals, AIS works with its channel partners to provide onsite and online auction events, liquidations, private treaty sales and other creative ways to maximize and monetize surplus assets.

Media Contact:

Nancy Sloane

Director, Brand and Integrated Marketing Communications

Liquidity Services

[email protected]

(202) 558-6244