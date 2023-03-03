Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations, Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences, including meetings with institutional investors and presentations.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at ir.evolenthealth.com/, unless otherwise noted below.

  • Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference at The Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel, Boston, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Mr. Frank will present at the Annual Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit at The W South Beach, Miami Beach, Fla., on Monday, March 13, 2023. No webcast will be available for this event.
  • Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the Annual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at The Lowes Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 3:35 p.m. ET.

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:
Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent Health, Inc.
[email protected]
571-895-3919 (W)

SOURCE Evolent Health

