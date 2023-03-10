IDW Media Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call on March 15, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2023 on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET on March 15, 2023.

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial (877) 704-4453 (domestic) or (201) 389-0920 (international) and request the ‘IDW Media call' or use this link for instant telephone access to the call via your web browser.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, March 22, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and providing the replay pin: 13736801. A recording of the conference call will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (NYSE American: IDW) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

https://www.accesswire.com/741808/IDW-Media-Holdings-Inc-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2023-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-March-15-2023

