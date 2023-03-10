Education Co-Lead for Mosaic, Suncor's Black Employee Network, Drives Efforts To Promote Knowledge of Black History

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / As the Education Co-lead for Mosaic, Suncor's Black employee network, Stanley Opara drives the network's efforts to promote knowledge of Black history and understanding of the issues that impact the community.

"I think it needs to go beyond the month of February," he says. "This needs to happen all year round."

Mosaic, works to provide a safe and welcoming space for all employees to positively contribute towards advancing inclusion, and support for personal and professional growth for Black employees.

The network has a vision to create a dynamic and integrated network for Suncor's Black community and its advocates that is empowered, informed and strategically positioned to positively influence the success of the organization while showcasing the talents within the community.

