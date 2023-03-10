To our Shareholders:

We had an outstanding year in 2022 as our gross premiums increased by 16% to $27.6 billion1 while our interest and dividend income increased significantly, due largely to rising interest rates, from an annual run rate of $530 million at the end of 2021 to a current annual run rate of approximately $1.5 billion. And we were one of the few insurance companies in the world to have an increase in book value per share (up 6%) in 2022 while most of our competitors had a 10% – 30% decrease in book value per share, mainly due to the effect of rising interest rates on their fixed income portfolio. Years of refusing to reach for yield by going long duration paid off for us in 2022, as 50% of our investment portfolio was in cash and treasury bills at the end of 2021. And our stock price increased in 2022 by 29%!

Since we began in 1985, 37 years ago, our book value per share has compounded at 18.5% (including dividends) annually while our common stock price has compounded at 17.3% (including dividends) annually.

Fairfax has been transformed in the last five years. We have become one of the largest property and casualty companies in the world with $27.6 billion in gross premiums written, all operating in a decentralized structure with outstanding management focused on disciplined underwriting.

The table below shows our growth since 2017, after we had purchased Allied World and in the midst of a hard market in insurance that began in 2019:

See all tables and charts here.

The table below shows you how our significant increases in gross premiums written have resulted in a significant increase in our float and in our investment portfolio. This is magnified on a per share basis as a result of the reduction in our outstanding shares through share buybacks which have reduced our shares outstanding by 16% over the last five years, from 27.8 million at the end of 2017 to 23.3 million at the end of 2022:

This rapid growth in the last five years focused on underwriting profit and not reaching for yield. This has resulted in our expected future annual operating income of more than $3.0 billion: $1.5 billion from interest and dividend income, more than $1.0 billion in underwriting profit and more than $0.5 billion profit from non-insurance companies (associates and consolidated investments), resulting in Fairfax earning approximately $100 per share even without any potential gains on our stock positions! Fairfax has never been in this position before! Over the next few years, we may be in a virtuous cycle, where interest and dividend income, underwriting profit and capital gains all go up together! In the future, we will focus on our operating income as stock and bond price fluctuations are only relevant over the long term.

Here’s how our insurance companies performed in 2022:

We had a record underwriting profit of $1.1 billion in 2022 as all our major insurance companies had a combined ratio below 100% in spite of significant catastrophes. Because of diversification and the size of our companies, we were able to absorb record catastrophe losses of $1.3 billion and still have a combined ratio of 95%. And again with very strong reserving! As the table shows, all of our insurance and reinsurance companies (except Zenith) continued to grow significantly in 2022.

In 2022, Northbridge and Allied World had the lowest combined ratios of 89% and 91% respectively, while producing record underwriting profits. At gross premiums of $6.6 billion and $6.5 billion respectively, Odyssey Group and Allied World were our largest companies.

In spite of major catastrophe losses in 2022, particularly from Hurricane Ian, Brit had a combined ratio of 98% (and Ki, its innovative follow-only syndicate, which only began business in 2021, had a combined ratio of 99%). Matthew Wilson had returned to Brit as CEO in September following a leave of absence battling a rare form of blood cancer, but late in 2022, following strict orders from his doctors, Matthew decided to step down as Brit CEO to focus on his family and health. It was one of the hardest decisions he ever had to make. Matthew had been with Brit for 23 years and was instrumental in building Brit to be one of the most forward-thinking companies in the market. He leaves a lasting legacy of success across the whole organization. Matthew recommended that Martin Thompson, who filled in so well for him during his leave of absence, become Brit’s full-time CEO, and we are happy to say that Martin has agreed to take on that role. Martin is a highly experienced leader in the insurance sector and demonstrated this when filling in for Matthew. We are very pleased that Matthew will remain as an Executive Advisory Director to Fairfax, Brit and Ki going forward.

The transformation of Fairfax was due to the outstanding Presidents and management teams we have at each of our decentralized companies (23 in total). We list them here again for you and the tenure of each of the Presidents:

We owe our Presidents and management teams a huge debt of gratitude for our results and, most importantly, for maintaining our fair and friendly Fairfax culture in all our companies. In the insurance business, a few good men and women can have a huge impact on the business.

As I have said many times in the past but it bears repeating, it is quite amazing to see how Fairfax’s insurance operations have performed since Andy Barnard assumed the role of overseeing all of our insurance/reinsurance companies 13 years ago. Andy became President of Fairfax Insurance Group in 2010 when we had gross premiums written of $5.5 billion. In 2022, we had gross premiums written of $27.6 billion, a fivefold increase. Since 2010, we have had only two years, 2011 and 2017 (due to catastrophes), with combined ratios in excess of 100%. And we have had reserve redundancies every year! Simply outstanding!

Andy has worked very closely with Peter Clarke during all of those years. Peter, who has been with us for 26 years and is now the President of Fairfax, has done an outstanding job for Fairfax. He is the only officer other than me who is involved in both sides of the company, insurance and investments, serving on both our executive committee and our investment committee. With Andy and Peter, our company is in great hands – not that I am retiring!!

With the amazing growth we have had in the past five years, Andy decided it was time to have Brian Young assist him in his oversight of all our insurance/reinsurance companies worldwide, even while Brian remains CEO of Odyssey Group. We expect to grow organically through cooperation among our companies and disperse best practices across our companies, always in a decentralized structure where our Presidents run our companies unfettered.

As you know, Brian Young joined Fairfax with Andy Barnard in 1996 and has run Odyssey Group since 2011. He has grown Odyssey from $2.2 billion in gross premiums written in 2010 to $6.6 billion in 2022, with a cumulative combined ratio of 94.2% and reserve redundancies every year. With cumulative underwriting income of $2.0 billion and cumulative net income after taxes of $3.3 billion (including total investment income), Odyssey has had the best track record of any of our companies and one of the best in the world. Last year, I mentioned to you that Brian had commissioned a book titled Enduring Momentum: Odyssey Group’s First 25 Years as a Fairfax Company. It shows you the wonderful Fairfax culture that Brian has built in Odyssey. You can see why we are so excited to have Brian join Andy going forward!

With Brian Young taking on this additional oversight role at Fairfax, we are very excited that Carl Overy was appointed Global CEO of OdysseyRe’s global reinsurance portfolio. Carl has been with Odyssey Group for more than 20 years and has done an outstanding job for the last 14 years as the CEO of Odyssey Group’s London Market Division. Replacing Carl in London will be Bob Pollock. Bob joined Odyssey Group in 2004 and has since progressed through several positions, each with increased underwriting authority and broader responsibilities. He was named the head of U.S. Financial Lines, Cyber and Workers Compensation in 2021. These are all excellent appointments and I am very happy to highlight that they have all come from within Odyssey Group.

Late in 2021, Gary McGeddy, who runs the Accident and Health division at Crum & Forster, called Andy to suggest that we sell our pet insurance business as there was much consolidation taking place in the pet industry (insurance, food, hospitals, etc.) and we were perhaps not well placed to benefit from it. After much discussion, Morgan Stanley introduced us to Olivier Goudet, CEO of JAB Holdings. JAB, under Chairman Peter Harf and CEO Olivier Goudet, has a terrific record of consolidating many industries, including coffee and restaurants, so we decided to sell our pet insurance business to them for $1.4 billion, resulting in a net pre-tax profit of $1.2 billion. As JAB has a very impressive record, we decided to invest $200 million in their Fund 5 (which focuses on the pet industry), and also take back a $250 million note with an interest rate of 6% as part of the sale proceeds. We think JAB will be a great owner of our pet insurance business and wish them and all our employees much success.

Digit, led by Kamesh Goyal, had another strong year: after only five years since its inception, premiums are over $900 million, up 50% over the last 12 months in local currency, and with the benefit of investment income it had another profitable year. Digit entered the Fortune India magazine’s ranking of India’s 500 largest companies by total revenue during the year at 398th on the list – we expect that will move up going forward! Digit is exploring an IPO in 2023 which would fund future growth.

Gulf Insurance Group had another excellent year led by CEO Khaled Saoud Al-Hasan and GIG Gulf CEO Paul Adamson. 2022, the first full year with GIG Gulf results, produced gross premiums of over $2.5 billion and a combined ratio of approximately 92%. We have a wonderful partnership with Kipco, led by CEO Sheikha Dana, in the ownership of Gulf Insurance.

The strength of Fairfax and our insurance and reinsurance operations has not gone unnoticed by the rating agencies. In 2022 Standard & Poor’s upgraded our insurance financial strength rating to A and our debt rating to BBB and AM Best put our debt rating on a positive outlook, as did DBRS. Some great momentum on the rating front in 2022 and we expect more to come.

Beginning in 2023 Fairfax is required to adopt a new accounting standard for insurance contracts (IFRS 17). It will bring considerable changes to the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of the Company’s insurance and reinsurance operations – the most significant being the discounting of our insurance liabilities offset by a specific risk margin for uncertainty which will help mitigate the effects of IFRS 17, particularly on transition. However, this new reporting requirement will not change the way management evaluates the business. We will continue to be focused on underwriting profit on an undiscounted basis with strong reserving. All our companies will continue to use the traditional performance metrics of gross premiums written, net premiums written and combined ratios to manage the business. Given the increasing interest rate enviroment in 2022, Fairfax expects to record a material increase in restated common shareholders’ equity as at December 31, 2022 by adopting this new standard. It was a huge project to prepare for this conversion by our accounting, finance and actuarial teams all around the world – all the time maintaining their regular duties effectively. A big thank you to our CFO Jennifer Allen, our Chief Actuary Olivier Quesnel and the team at Fairfax for taking the lead on this major project.

We decided to take Recipe private, and on August 9, 2022 we offered a 53% premium to the pre-announcement stock price. 99% of the shareholders tendered to the bid. We felt that as Recipe had undergone many acquisitions since it went public in April 2015, it was best to rationalize its operations in a private format. The Phelan family decided to stay with us for 16% and we have the remaining 84%. Frank Hennessey continues as CEO with Ken Grondin as CFO. Bill Gregson will join the Recipe Board with Sean Regan, Nav Sidhu and myself.

David Sokol, after exploring the idea of taking Atlas private, approached the Washington family (which owned 22%) and Fairfax (which owned 45%) to see if they wanted to back him. As we are big fans of David, we decided to roll our shares forward and Ocean Network Express helped him finance the take private transaction at $15.50 per share, a 42% premium to the 30-day average price prior to the announcement. On February 24, 2023 85% of the minority shareholders who voted, voted in favor of the transaction, which should close soon. We continue to be excited to be shareholders of Atlas under David and Bing Chen’s leadership.

In July 2022, Resolute agreed to be purchased by the Paper Excellence Group. The cash portion of the deal, $20.50 per share, represented a 64% premium to Resolute’s pre-announcement price. Resolute’s shareholders will also receive contingent value rights tied to potential duty deposit refunds of up to $500 million. Fairfax, which held 40% of Resolute, agreed to vote in favour of the deal.

Paper Excellence’s acquisition of Resolute closed on March 1, 2023. Our journey with Resolute began in a significant way in April 2008 with the purchase of approximately $350 million of an 8% AbitibiBowater convertible bond (at $10 per share) – almost 14 years ago! We added to our investment in Resolute in common shares and bonds over the years with a net investment after dividends of $715 million. With the interest income received on our bonds, sale proceeds of $622 million and with a little bit of good fortune on our remaining holdings in the contingent value rights, we may end up breaking even over this long holding period – although clearly a very poor long-term return. A big thank you to Remi Lalonde, Duncan Davies and Brad Martin for leading a strong turnaround in Resolute’s results over the last few years.

After 37 years, here’s what our insurance business looks like worldwide:

...

We discuss our investments in more detail in the section on investments. The long-term potential of our investments continues to be very significant.

The table below shows the dollar and percentage contribution (the percentage is of our approximately $54.3 billion average investment portfolio) of the various components of our investment return in 2022 (the gain on sale of our pet insurance business is not included in this table):

Interest and dividend income rose significantly in 2022 due to rising interest rates to $962 million from $641 million last year. The 1.8% interest and dividend return on our portfolio in 2022 compares to 1.3%, 1.9% and 2.2% in 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively when we refused to “reach for yield” by going long duration: 50% of our portfolio was in cash and short-term securities at the end of 2021. Currently running at $1.5 billion annually, interest and dividend income is providing a return of 2.7% on the portfolio. Share of profit of associates increased to $1.0 billion in 2022 or 1.9% of the portfolio, mainly because of profits from Atlas ($258 million), Eurobank ($263 million), Resolute ($159 million) and Exco ($82 million). The combination of interest and dividends and profit from associates accounted for a 3.7% return on our portfolio in 2022, the highest return in the last five years (average 2.5%). We expect to earn these returns in 2023 as well, partly because we have $2.4 billion invested through Kennedy Wilson in well-secured first mortgages, primarily on high quality residential apartment buildings, at a floating rate (currently 7.9%).

Fluctuations in bond and stock prices accounted for a $1.3 billion loss in 2022. Net losses on bonds of $1.1 billion will mostly run off in the short term because of the very short duration of our bond portfolio. We expect our unrealized loss on equity exposures of $244 million to reverse to significant realized gains over time.

Below is, once again, a table that shows, for successive periods over our 37 years of operations, the compound growth in our book value per share (including dividends paid) together with the average combined ratio and average total return on investments:

As discussed in earlier reports, our growth in book value consists of two major variables – the combined ratio of our insurance companies and the total return on our investment portfolio. Our insurance businesses have produced on average a combined ratio below 100% for the last 17 years. Our investments are in many outstanding businesses that should produce excellent results for years to come. Our investment results went through a dip in 2011 to 2016 (really 2010 to 2016) because of our hedging losses. That is behind us (and will never again be repeated) and our returns in the next five years, though always lumpy, should continue their comeback to historical levels.

India

Last year, I read a book on the Honorable Prime Minister Modi that was released in 2022 by BlueKraft Digital Foundation. It has five chapters on the impact of Mr. Modi on Indian society, politics, economics, governance and foreign policy. In each of these sections, it interviews individuals – 21 in total – who provide the reader with their perspective on Mr. Modi. It is an outstanding book on Mr. Modi and what he has already achieved for the people of India. I have sent this book to all our companies in India and to others across the world!

Here’s what I said:

“Why has PM Modi won five straight elections, three in the State of Gujarat and two as Prime Minister of India – with clean majorities in a country with a 1.4 billion population? This book answers the question from many perspectives, including business, sports, empowerment of women, culture, etc. It is quite unbelievable what one man has accomplished for the massive population of India. And Mr. Modi is not from the elite. He was a tea seller’s son who had no formal education. As an unabashed admirer of Mr. Modi, I had no idea about the breadth of his achievements until I read this book. You are witnessing the greatest leader of the world – live! The good Lord has at last blessed India with a leader the world has never seen before – including Lee Kuan Yew!

You will feel the same after you read this book.”

P.V. Sindhu, an Indian who won the World Championship in Badminton in 2019 said it best: “PM Modi has taught us to dream. Anything is possible.”

The economic scale of Mr. Modi’s achievements is unbelievable. He says “think big and execute on scale”, for example:

He has provided medical insurance for the poorest 500 million people in India.

He has electrified 18,000 villages in India. Now everyone has electricity.

He has had 120 million toilets installed.

He has provided 100 million gas cylinders for women who used to cook with coal or wood.

He has provided 400 million bank accounts to rural India. Government transfers are now made to these accounts with no frictional costs.

As I said last year, by the end of his second term (2024) he will have provided 100% of Indians with drinkable tap water.

Finally, he respects and encourages wealth creators. He has said government is not in the business of running companies but to provide the environment for business to succeed. India has embarked on the largest privatization program since Margaret Thatcher’s in the U.K.

Is there any doubt that Mr. Modi will get re-elected next year for his third term? He is the most trusted person in the country. In my mind, India is the single best country in the world to invest in for the long term.

As I was writing this to you, Mr. Athappan sent me a video by Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, who describes the amazing transformation taking place in India. It is breathtaking and prompted me to include it in this letter! (www.youtube.com/watch?v=45PrXujlQCo)

The table below shows our investments in India and how they have performed up to December 31, 2022:

Since Fairfax India began, it has completed investments in 12 companies and exited one (14 currently as one has been split into four listed entities), all sourced and reviewed by Fairbridge, Fairfax’s wholly-owned sub-advisor in India. Fairbridge does outstanding work under the excellent leadership of CEO Sumit Maheshwari, supported by its Director Anish Thurthi, Vice President Sheetal Sancheti and analysts Jinesh Rambhia, Ramin Irani and Chinar Mathur. Fairfax India’s Mauritius subsidiary, FIH Mauritius Investments, ably led by its CEO Amy Tan, supported by its Vice President Vishal Mungur and its independent Board of Directors, is an integral part of the investment process. Also, since Fairfax India began, Deepak Parekh, both as a trusted advisor and a member of the Board of Directors, has provided us with invaluable advice on almost all of its transactions.

...

Financial Position

The following table shows our financial position at the end of 2022 and 2021. When we have a controlling interest in a company (for example, Recipe or Thomas Cook India), we are required to consolidate that company’s financial statements into our own financial statements even though we do not guarantee the debt – and quite often it is an investment in a public company. Consequently, this table excludes the debt of our consolidated non-insurance companies:

We ended 2022 with a very strong financial position, with $1.3 billion in cash and marketable securities plus an additional $1.0 billion of associates and consolidated investments held at the holding company (largely consisting of shares of Quess, Eurobank, Atlas and Thomas Cook India). Our total debt to total capital ratio in 2022 of 26% was a little higher than in 2021 due to our bond issue in August, and as our net profit in 2022 was less than in 2021, our interest coverage ratio was lower but still comfortable at 5.9 times versus 13.0 times in 2021. Our long-term (five-year) bank lines of $2.0 billion are unused and we have no significant debt maturities until 2024.

Investments

Recently I was going through a small booklet titled “John Templeton – Words of Wisdom” that Lauren Templeton, our Board member and the grand niece of Sir John Templeton, had put together. Sir John was my mentor for over 30 years and one of our largest shareholders in the first 15 years of our existence. We are giving each of the attendees at our upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting a copy of this booklet. The following quote in the booklet caught my eye:

“Whenever you can buy a large amount of future earning power for a low price, you have made a good investment.” December 1950

Of course, as I quoted Phil Carret in past annual reports, “Good management is rare at best, it is difficult to appraise and it is undoubtedly the single most important factor in security analysis.”

Well, great leaders generate large amounts of future earnings that over time make current prices seem inexpensive.

We have been blessed to know many of these exceptional leaders.

Here’s how our great leaders performed in 2022:

Atlas ( ATCO, Financial), led by David Sokol and Bing Chen, had an outstanding year in 2022. Seaspan, the containership leasing company owned by Atlas, successfully executed on its newbuild program by delivering nine vessels, 115,400 TEU total, all ahead of schedule and each commencing their scheduled long-term charters. Execution of the remainder of Seaspan’s newbuild program remains on track, with the expected delivery of an additional 22 vessels in 2023 and 36 vessels in 2024. Atlas’ other business, APR Energy, continued to pivot to long-term predictable cash flow opportunities. In 2022, APR Energy extended two existing contracts to greater than three years in length and renewed numerous contracts with existing customers. The newbuild program at Seaspan is expected to push Atlas to more than $2 billion of revenue and $1.75 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2025. This is a continuation of the consistent operational excellence that David and Bing have delivered together with creative turnkey solutions for their customers.

2022 was an active and successful year for Alan Kestenbaum and the talented team at Stelco ( TSX:STLC, Financial). The company ended the year with its second-best fiscal result since going public despite an approximately 50% decline in steel prices over the summer. Stelco is benefiting from the Cdn$900 million it has invested in its Lake Erie Works mill since 2017, which has made the mill one of the lowest-cost operators in North America. Stelco entered 2022 with an extremely strong balance sheet and put its capital to good use, completing three substantial issuer bids during the year, thereby repurchasing approximately 29% of its outstanding shares. These repurchases have resulted in Fairfax’s ownership increasing to 24% from 17% at the beginning of the year. In addition to share repurchases, Stelco paid a Cdn$3 per share special dividend and increased its regular dividend to Cdn$1.68 per share from Cdn$1.20 per share. Stelco maintains over Cdn$700 million of net cash on its balance sheet and we anticipate that it will continue to be active both investing in its operations and efficiently returning excess capital to shareholders. We are excited to continue as a significant investor in Alan Kestenbaum’s leadership at Stelco.

Eurobank ( ATH:EUROB, Financial), under Fokion Karavias’ leadership, also had an outstanding year in 2022 at every level. After years of hard work, the bank reported strong profitability with returns on tangible equity of 11.4%, lower bad debts (NPE ratio down from 7% to 5%) and strong capital levels (CET 1 ratio up from 12.7% to 15.2%). This was achieved while maintaining the lowest cost-to-income ratio amongst its Greek peers and growing core lending volumes. Greece itself had a strong 2022 with GDP growth (about 6%) ahead of nearly all its OECD peer group, and the debt-to-GDP ratio expected to fall to 170% and fall again in 2023 to 160%. We expect that Greece will achieve investment grade status within the next 12 to 24 months despite the external pressures from inflation and the Ukraine war. Looking ahead, Greece will have elections in the first half of 2023 and we believe the Greek people will recognise the achievements of Prime Minister Mitsotakis and re-elect him for a second term with a majority. Even with Eurobank stock hitting recent highs of €1.45, the shares have a long way to go as Eurobank will likely earn over 20 euro cents per share in 2023.

Recognizing the outstanding results achieved at Grivalia Hospitality ( ATH:GRIV, Financial) by George Chryssikos, Vice Chair of Eurobank, in 2022 we increased our ownership to 78%. Grivalia Hospitality is a leading investor in Greece’s booming ultra-luxury hotel space, with three operating assets and seven under development. You will remember that George ran Grivalia Properties, a public company of which we owned 51%. Eurobank and Grivalia Properties merged in 2019 when Eurobank needed capital. The gains from Grivalia Properties and the Eurobank shares we acquired on the merger have resulted in a total gain to Fairfax of approximately $1 billion. We gratefully add George’s name to Richie Boucher’s from the Bank of Ireland, who was our first billion dollar man.

After two years of pandemic-related closures, 2022 represented a return to normalcy for Recipe (TSX:RECP). System sales increased to Cdn$3.4 billion, up 27% from 2021 and 2.4% higher than 2019! The surge of business that developed post-lockdown offset the dining room closures that lasted most of the first quarter of 2022. Frank Hennessey and his team at Recipe continue to do an excellent job managing profitability in the face of high food and labour inflation. Now as a private company, management is focused on returning the company to pre-COVID level profitability, optimizing the brand portfolio to maximize cash flows and accelerating the growth of the most popular and emerging brands.

Sporting Life Group had another highly successful year in 2022. CEO Chad McKinnon and his management team, including Freddie Lecoq and Barry Williams, continued to produce outstanding results by delivering the company’s second-best revenue year. Bill Gregson, former CEO of Forzani, Recipe and The Brick, continues to be our trusted consultant on all things retail and real estate-related in Canada. We are very happy to have him in our corner. The substantial free cash flow generated by the business over the last few years allowed Sporting Life Group to repurchase the shares of one of our previous partners. With the business now totally under our ownership, Sporting Life Group is back to growth, with new Sporting Life locations opened in 2022. We expect the growth to continue in 2023 with some exciting initiatives to be announced soon!

Dexterra ( TSX:DXT, Financial) is on track to achieve its vision of becoming a leader in delivering quality solutions to create, manage and operate infrastructure. John MacCuish is retiring after an outstanding performance for us, from rescuing Carillion from bankruptcy to the merger with Horizon North to form Dexterra. A big thank you to John for his leadership and dedication to Dexterra and best wishes to him and his family for a long and healthy retirement. The new CEO Mark Becker has been a senior leader in the organization for several years and is supported by three strong business unit Presidents. Dexterra closed two important integrated facilities management acquisitions early in the year and, coupled with organic growth, this strategic business unit almost doubled in size in 2022. The workforce accommodations segment also continued to build market share and deliver strong profitability while capitalizing on higher activity levels in Canada’s resource industries, although Dexterra’s modular business experienced short-term profitability challenges given high inflation and supply chain disruptions. Management expects to continue to build its modular platform and diversify its product mix, with strong demand for social and affordable housing across Canada.

John Chen continues to strengthen BlackBerry ( TSX:BB, Financial) in its two high growth markets – cybersecurity and embedded operating systems for the automotive industry. Within its Internet of Things, expanding further into verticals like medical, industrial and aerospace remain opportunities to accelerate growth. Its patent portfolio monetization is expected to occur in 2023 after some hurdles in 2022.

Fairfax continues to jointly own Peak Achievement with its partner, Sagard Holdings. Peak’s core brands are Bauer, the leading hockey brand, and Maverik, a leading lacrosse brand. Peak also owns a minority investment in Rawlings, which is the number one brand in baseball. Fairfax paid $154 million for its stake in Peak in 2017. Since that time, EBITDA has increased steadily in the hockey and lacrosse businesses, and Fairfax has received $54 million in dividends. The current inflationary environment has highlighted the strength of Peak’s brands as demand for its products has accelerated even as the company has raised prices. More to come under CEO Ed Kinnaly’s leadership, with opportunities in direct-to-consumer business, apparel and the overseas demand for innovative hockey equipment.

We continue to invest with Byron Trott through various BDT Capital funds. Since 2009, we have invested $772 million, have received $960 million in distributions and still have investments with a year-end market value of $508 million. Byron and his team have generated fantastic long-term returns for Fairfax, and we very much look forward to our continued partnership.

Since we met Bill McMorrow and Kennedy Wilson in 2010, we have invested $1.2 billion alongside with them in real estate, have received cash proceeds of $1.1 billion and still have real estate worth about $570 million. Our average annual realized return on completed projects is approximately 22%. We also own 10% of the company. More recently we have been investing with Kennedy Wilson in first mortgage loans secured by high quality real estate in the western United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom with a loan-to-value ratio of 60% on average. At the end of 2022, we had invested in $2.0 billion of mortgage loans in the U.S. at an average yield of 8.1% and an average maturity of 1.7 years, and in approximately $350 million of mortgage loans in the U.K. and Europe at an average yield of 6.0% and an average maturity of 2.5 years.

During 2022 we converted our preferred share and warrant investment in Altius Minerals ( TSX:ALS, Financial) to a 14% equity interest in the company. Brian Dalton and his team celebrated Altius’ 25th anniversary in the summer of 2022, and there was much to cheer about. The company’s royalty business model continues to ride the wave of commodity price inflation and expected project expansions (no funding required from Altius!) to meet the demands of a decarbonizing world. Altius’ renewable energy royalty business is also generating meaningful momentum.

Fairfax owns 44% of Exco Resources ( EXCE, Financial), a U.S. oil and gas producer. In 2022, Exco reacted to surging energy prices by accelerating drilling. Over the year, daily net production increased 60%. Despite far greater activity, Exco completed another year with zero OSHA recordable incidents for company employees. In 2022, Exco added approximately twice as much to its reserves as it extracted through production, and the PV-10 value of reserves doubled year over year. Exco remains financially sound, generating strong cash flow and using modest leverage. Led by Chairman John Wilder and CEO Hal Hickey, with our Wendy Teramoto and Peter Furlan as Board members, Exco continues to control costs and drill high return wells. John and Hal are great leaders and Fairfax is well served by their stewardship.

It was an eventful year for the team at Foran Mining ( TSXV:FOM, Financial), led by its CEO, Dan Myerson, and its founder, Darren Morcombe, as the company made progress advancing its world-class McIlvenna Bay carbon neutral copper project in Saskatchewan. McIlvenna Bay is located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, a region that has produced 320 million tonnes of copper ore. Foran’s McIlvenna Bay project is currently estimated at 40 million tonnes, but could become even larger if recent drilling results at the adjacent Tesla deposit are any indication. McIlvenna Bay has attractive economics with low expected costs. Foran made tremendous progress financing the first phase of McIlvenna Bay, entering into a term sheet with Ontario Teachers Pension Plan for an investment of up to Cdn$200 million for a 19.99% interest in the McIlvenna Bay project. The Ontario Teachers’ investment helps validate the project and implies a total project value of Cdn$1 billion. In addition to the Ontario Teachers’ financing, Foran announced a $150 million credit facility with Sprott Asset Management. In order to help facilitate the two transactions, Fairfax exercised its warrants early, purchasing 16 million shares at a price of Cdn$2.09 per share. As a result of exercising the warrants, Fairfax’s ownership in Foran has increased to 27.9% from 23.1%. McIlvenna Bay is now effectively fully financed and the project is on track to begin operations in 2025.

Commercial International Bank ( CAI:COMI, Financial) continued to strengthen its position in 2022. With a foreign exchange squeeze and an eventual currency devaluation in Q4, the Egyptian economy was very weak for most of 2022. Nonetheless, CIB increased its loan book by 35% and earnings by 21% during the year – a testament to Hussein Abaza’s strong leadership. With an expected return on equity of 25% for the year, CIB’s mid-year valuation at 1 times book value looked ridiculous. Things changed dramatically in Q4 and into the new year with the share price up over 100% – in February it was almost EGP 60 per share. The shares still appear attractive at 2 times book value and 8 times 2023 expected earnings. Do not call it a comeback but founder Hisham Ezz Al-Arab is now back at CIB as Chairman. We continue to expect CIB’s book value to compound at high double-digit rates as it has for over 20 years.

The Helios Fairfax Partners ( TSX:HFPC.U, Financial) team led by Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye continued to make significant progress during 2022 on two fronts. First, its exposure to its legacy asset, Atlas Mara, was eliminated, with recoveries of $58 million received during the year in addition to $10 million from other asset disposals. Second, new investments such as NBA Africa and Trone continue to appreciate. Investments made during 2022 included Event Horizon Entertainment (part of Helios’ emerging Entertainment platform along with NBA Africa) and Digital Ventures. While the dramatic rise in global interest rates has put downward pressure on valuations of Helios’ portfolio and as a result its net asset value, these investments should be value accretive for shareholders in the long run as more and more opportunities bubble to the surface. Helios remains the only dedicated African investment vehicle with scale and cash to deploy.

AGT, run by founder and CEO Murad Al-Katib, had a record year in 2022, with EBITDA of over Cdn$150 million. This is a dramatic improvement from the time of the take-private transaction almost four years ago when the business was generating slightly over Cdn$60 million in EBITDA. This growth in EBITDA was driven by strong processing margins as the global market for pulses (beans, lentils and peas) has continued to normalize after the initial disruption of import tariffs being implemented by the world’s largest consumer of pulses, India. AGT also had stronger profitability in its expanding bulk handling and packaged foods and ingredients segments and is a key supplier for global humanitarian programs in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan and famine relief programs for the Horn of Africa. One of AGT’s largest processing facilities is located in Mersin, Turkey. While staff and the plant itself were not harmed, we are deeply saddened by the tragedy caused by the earthquakes in southern Turkey. AGT has committed to use its extensive infrastructure to help in the relief efforts. Fairfax has an approximate 60% stake in AGT and we are excited by the ever increasing plant-based applications in everyday food and by AGT’s growing pasta business.

Farmers Edge ( TSX:FDGE, Financial) had a very challenging year in 2022. Unfortunately, the performance since the IPO in 2021 has been extremely disappointing. Vibhore Arora, former Country Leader of Amazon Canada, took over as CEO of Farmers Edge in June with the goal of growing new acres, improving execution, product delivery and the customer experience, building enterprise partnerships and a new management team and right sizing the cost structure. We are very excited about the initiatives taken already to move the business on a pathway towards positive cash flow generation. FarmCommand is a leading precision farming application and we are pleased to see that Vibhore has been successful at refining the business strategy, which is key for reducing the cash burn rate and bringing in new elements for future success.

Boat Rocker Media ( TSX:BRMI, Financial), led by John Young as CEO and Co-Chairmen and founders David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, produced a company record five premium scripted dramas during the year: Beacon23, Slip, Robyn Hood, Orphan Black Echoes and American Rust season two. The Kids and Family and Representation businesses also produced steady cash flow for the company. To address the disappointing performance since the IPO, management is refocusing the business on its cash generating units in an effort to harvest cash to redeploy in exciting IP opportunities in the future. Despite the much-discussed pullback in streaming budgets, the demand for content continues to grow.

Since 2008 we have invested with founder Kyle Shaw and his private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners. ShawKwei takes significant stakes in middle-market industrial, manufacturing and service companies across Asia, partnering with management to improve their businesses. We have invested $422 million in two funds (with a commitment to invest an additional $178 million), have received cash distributions of $203 million and have a remaining value of $366 million at year-end. The returns to date are primarily from our investment in the 2010 vintage fund, which, increasing 46% in value in 2021 but decreasing 28% in value in 2022, has generated a 14% compound annual return since 2010. The 2017 vintage fund, which has drawn about 55% of committed capital to date, increased 31% in value in 2022 – mainly from its investment in CR3 – but still has a compound annual return of approximately minus 7% since inception.

Led by its outstanding Chairman and CEO Krishan Balendra, John Keells Holdings (JKELF) is the largest listed conglomerate in Sri Lanka, with a significant presence in leisure, consumer foods, retail, transportation, property and financial services and a great long-term record. In the middle of the external crisis faced by Sri Lanka, the company raised $75 million in equity capital, entirely provided by Fairfax, to fund the upcoming West Container terminal in the port of Colombo. This investment was made in the form of convertible debentures having the option to convert any time after 18 months from the date of issuance at a price of Sri Lankan Rs130 per share. Fairfax, through its direct and indirect holdings, has a 13% equity interest in the company currently which would increase to 24.5% upon full conversion. I believe that Sri Lanka will continue to be resilient and overcome the current challenges, as it has done on numerous occasions in the past, and that the country will soon begin again to realize its tremendous potential. John Keells Holdings is well-positioned to benefit from the revival of the Sri Lankan economy.

I have mentioned to you that the renaissance of value investing may have begun in 2021: it has carried forward through 2022 and now into 2023. Tech stocks, cryptocurrency and other speculations have come down significantly from their highs – in spite of the rebound in the last few months. The table below shows you that even the FAANG stocks and Microsoft have come down significantly from their highs. Companies like Zoom and Shopify that hardly make any earnings have come down very significantly. The crash in the dot.com bubble in 2000 may be a guide: the NASDAQ dropped 50% from its high in 2000 and then dropped another 50% in the next two years. Companies that had no earnings mostly disappeared (a major exception being Amazon) and even Microsoft did not reach its 2000 high price of $60 for another 16 years. Caveat emptor! As Ben Graham said years ago, human nature has not changed at all over all these years.

Many of the stocks that we own like Atlas, Eurobank and Stelco did very well in 2022 and we expect that to continue.

In last year’s annual report, we mentioned inflation and higher interest rates as the big risk we face. The risk is still the same. As rates go higher, they will have an impact on the economy – 4% across the curve does not seem to do it! Higher rates will destroy the speculation we continue to see in areas such as high tech, SPACs and cryptocurrency. Credit also may be very vulnerable to higher rates as the economy goes into recession. Credit has been very easy all over the world with very low interest rates. While it is difficult to predict, we will not be surprised at a black swan event that arises in the credit area, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, because of the “easy money” that has prevailed for the past decade. Higher interest rates may reveal some “Ponzi” financial structures that we cannot see today!

Our team at Hamblin Watsa led by Wade Burton, with strong support from Lawrence Chin, Roger Lace and Brian Bradstreet, continues to navigate the uncertain economic environment while providing excellent returns for you, our shareholders.

Shown below are the Hamblin Watsa professionals with their individual areas of focus:

The team has really jelled under Wade and Lawrence and its members are empowered in their respective areas of responsibility. Roger Lace, Brian Bradstreet, Chandran Ratnaswami and I continue to manage the rest of the portfolio with much input from Wade and his team. We now have a small investment committee consisting of Wade Burton, Roger Lace, Brian Bradstreet, Lawrence Chin, Chandran Ratnaswami, Quinn McLean, Peter Clarke and me that reviews large investments, asset mix, regulatory requirements and performance. While committee decision-making in investments has some serious performance risks in our mind, we use this format solely to share information and discuss the pros and cons of any investment. And importantly, our empowering portfolio management structure fosters an entrepreneurial spirit and allows our individual team members to perform well using both a collaborative and an independent approach. We are excited about the future returns we expect from our investment team.

Miscellaneous

As expected, we maintained our dividend of $10 per share in 2022 and used our excess cash flow to buy back 387,790 shares in the market. Since we began paying cash dividends, we have paid cumulative dividends of $3.4 billion or $152 per share. Our book value per share would have been $152 per share or 23% higher if we had retained all our earnings. Don’t forget the dividends in your return calculation!

The huge strength of our company – and impossible to copy – is the fair and friendly culture we have built in each of our companies over the past 37 years. Fairfax, our holding company, is led by Peter Clarke and our 11 outstanding Fairfax officers who have the highest integrity, team spirit and no ego. We are focused on protecting our company from unexpected downside risks and very quickly taking advantage of opportunities when they arise. On average, our officers have been with us for 19 years. The bedrock of our company is trust with a long term focus.

In early 2022 we were lucky enough to hire Sanjay Tugnait as President and CEO of Fairfax Digital Services – a new role for Fairfax. Sanjay has years of experience and knowledge in the digital space and has provided our companies with many introductions to the vast contacts he has in the industry. Sanjay works with our companies assisting in their digital initiatives and progressing all things digital at Fairfax – always in our decentralized style.

We were very saddened earlier this year with the passing of Alan Horn. Alan served as an independent Board member and Chair of our audit committee from 2008 to 2018 and was a Board member of Fairfax India since its inception. We benefited greatly from Alan’s business acumen, guidance and commitment to excellence. Alan was a trusted advisor and dear friend of Fairfax.

We are honoured that Brian Porter, who earlier this year retired as CEO of Scotiabank after ten years as President and CEO and a 40-year career at the Bank, has agreed to join our Board as an independent director. Brian will be an excellent addition to our Board, as he is very comfortable with the Fairfax culture and we will benefit from his vast business experience.

I am pleased to announce that late in 2022 we updated our ESG report, which illuminates the many ways in which our companies support and advance the objectives on which ESG is focused. We believe – and always have – in doing good by doing well. You can read our full ESG report on our website www.fairfax.ca .

We continue to be involved in the BlackNorth initiative. As mentioned last year, the BlackNorth initiative seeks to drive social change, starting in Canadian boardrooms. Continued progress has been made to address and improve the lives and increase the opportunities of members of the black community. Craig Pinnock, Northbridge’s CFO, continues to chair the Black Initiative Action Committee within our group of companies, and our companies continue to make progress in line with that committee’s recommendations. Many of these actions are listed in our above-mentioned 2022 Fairfax ESG report.

We continue to focus on how Fairfax can survive for the next 100 years, long after I have gone! Our outstanding culture and my effective voting control will certainly help. As I have mentioned many times in the last 37 years, you, our shareholders, suffer a major negative as our company is not for sale at any price. Of course, we have to perform for you over time and we plan to do exactly that in the long term.

You will be interested in some of the cumulative numbers over Fairfax’s 37 years. Over that time, we have written cumulative premiums of $229 billion while providing outstanding service to our customers. We are paying annual salaries and benefits to our employees all over the world of $3 billion. We have made cumulative donations of $288 million since we began our donations program in 1991 and, yes, over the 37 years we have paid cumulative taxes of $4.3 billion. This is why we consider business a force for good and why countries that are business friendly succeed mightily. We are a small microcosm of what business does worldwide.

Our donations program continues to thrive in the communities where we do business all over the world. In our decentralized structure, each company and its employees make decisions on charitable endeavors that are most important to them and the communities in which they live and work.

I need to especially highlight the important work that we are doing on behalf of our over 1,500 employees (over 5,000 including family members) in Ukraine, following Russia’s brutal invasion in February 2022.

...

In 2022, we donated $26 million, for a total of $288 million since we began our donations program in 1991. Over the 32 years since we began our donations program, our annual donations have gone up approximately 147 times at a compound rate of 17% per year. We are now donating 2% of pre-tax profit each year to charities across the globe – 1% through each of our insurance companies and 1% through our Fairfax foundations. Allow me to highlight briefly just a few examples of our company donations:

The Northbridge Cares program focuses on empowering, educating and supporting Canadian at-risk youth, allowing them to reach their full potential. To facilitate this initiative, Northbridge partnered with six national organizations including Pathways to Education, ThriveYouth and Jack.org. In 2022, noting that food insecurity had become a major concern for youth and families across Canada, Northbridge made a special donation to Food Banks of Canada in addition to the charities it supports annually.

In 2022, the Odyssey Group Foundation continued its support for charitable organizations focused on healthcare, food, shelter, community and human services, education, disaster relief and cancer research. Most notable was its pledge of $10 million to Stamford Health to construct the Odyssey Group Breast Cancer Center and address the growing need for breast cancer treatment. Other new beneficiaries included Blood Cancer UK to support The Matthew Wilson Multiple Myeloma Fund, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts in the Ukraine region. The Foundation’s long-term partners include Americares, Institut Pasteur, The Actuarial Foundation and St. John’s School of Risk Management.

...

As the Fairfax company in closest proximity to the war in Ukraine, Colonnade’s primary focus of charitable action in 2022 was to support our Ukrainian employees and their families, as well as Ukrainian society at large. In 2022, Colonnade facilitated and financed the relocation from Ukraine of 166 adults and 93 children to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania and Bulgaria and made financial contributions to cover housing and general daily expenses. Matching employee donations, Colonnade built a fund which was used to purchase lifesaving medical equipment for Ukrainian hospitals. Besides financial contributions, more than 50 employees offered various other types of support: transportation, clothing, food, groceries, household equipment and volunteer mentor services for Ukrainian families and individuals in need.

Following one of the most devastating floods in South Africa’s history, affecting the KwaZulu-Natal Province, Bryte supported the affected communities by donating to Gift of the Givers, which coordinated community support and recovery. Bryte also continued its focus on supporting youth development through ongoing investment in its partnership with the Maharishi Institute.

Through its subsidiaries and operating entities in nine regions, Fairfax Asia contributed significantly to charitable initiatives, education and catastrophe relief across the continent. Apart from these donations, Fairfax Asia also continued to participate in various programs such as environmental awareness, insurance awareness, road safety practices and disaster relief.

In Indonesia, AMAG distributed food packets and other relief items to victims of the Cianjur earthquake. AMAG also aided in distributing food packets to low-income members of society in Jakarta. In India, Paramount Health Services was involved in education programs, rural health awareness and food distribution programs. Fairfirst in Sri Lanka donated over 100 computers and related peripherals to various government departments, and held various multilingual education programs across the country promoting health and safety awareness, including driving safety. Falcon Hong Kong and Falcon Thailand were involved in various community relief, homeless shelter, food, medical care and educational programs across their respective countries.

At Fairfax Latin America and its subsidiaries in 2022, employees worked as a team to refurbish a neglected rural school in Colombia, giving more than 40 children a better place to study; through the Corazon Verde Foundation, educational support was provided to more than 100 orphans of the Colombian National Police force; ten scholarships were granted to young people from one of the most vulnerable areas of Uruguay to help foster a brighter future and break the cycle of poverty; and assistance was provided to children in Chile (and Ukraine) in various vulnerable situations, including children in foster homes, children with disabilities and children from vulnerable communities. Additionally in 2022, Fairfax Latin America made a special donation to the Ministry of Social Policy to help Ukrainians through these difficult times.

Gulf Insurance Group and its subsidiaries, operating in 13 markets across the Middle East and North Africa region, made special contributions to the Masharee Al Khair charity organization in Kuwait and to the people of Ukraine impacted by the war, and contributed significantly to various initiatives in the fields of health, education, sports, environment, women’s empowerment and other important causes, applying a “need-of-the-hour”-based approach to various initiatives in these markets both internally and externally.

In February 2023 Fairfax committed to a $1 million donation to the earthquake relief efforts in Turkey. We are deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life from the February earthquakes, and wanted to assist in providing essential relief and rehabilitation services for people affected by this terrible tragedy.

Beginning in 2023 we will publish a separate report on our charitable givings and donation programs. We believe our shareholders and employees will enjoy seeing all the good our companies do by doing well.

The Fairfax Leadership Workshop continues to grow and develop our leaders of tomorrow. Because of the pandemic, we had not been able to hold in-person workshops for two years, but in 2022 we were able to hold our tenth workshop here in Toronto. In addition to the workshop we have for our senior leaders here in Toronto, each of our companies in every part of the world designs its own programs to meet its specific needs: for example, Fairfax Asia continues to train and develop its senior leaders through a leadership workshop that it has designed with their needs in mind. So far 216 people have gone through the Fairfax Leadership Workshop, ensuring that we provide our employees with the training and tools they need to successfully perform their duties and in turn provide our customers with unique and outstanding service. Our Presidents also work to ensure that the welfare and health of our employees is paramount in all that they do. Doing good by doing well!

As a result of the pandemic, we have recently been unable to hold our annual investor trip to India, but we plan to bring it back in 2024. Travel is opening up again and Thomas Cook India will offer you the trip of a lifetime!

The Value Investing Conference held by George Athanassakos the day before our annual shareholders’ meeting will take place again this year – and finally in person! This will be its eleventh year and I highly recommend that you attend – it is well worth your time. If you have not attended in the past, please see the website for details: bengrahaminvesting.ca . Many who have participated have mentioned to me that it is one of the best of its kind, and this year’s lineup of speakers, as usual, is outstanding. This year’s featured keynote speakers are Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, and Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum.

Similarly to previous years, Fairfax India (of which many of you are also shareholders) will hold its annual shareholders’ meeting at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date of our annual shareholders’ meeting, April 20: details will be posted on its website. Helios Fairfax Partners will hold its investor day at 2:30 p.m. on the day before, April 19: details will be posted on its website.

As we have done for the last 37 years, we look forward once again to seeing all of you in person at our annual shareholders’ meeting in Toronto, where our leaders will be ready to answer all your questions. We are truly blessed to have loyal, long-term shareholders like you, and I look forward to seeing you on April 20.

March 10, 2023

V. Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)

Chairman and Chief Executive